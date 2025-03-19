Nick Cannon reveals his plans for a 13th child

Nick Cannon loves his kids – all 12 of them – and revealed that he wasn't shutting the door on welcoming more children into his life.

The comedian joined Courtney Bee on her podcast, We Playin' Spades, alongside former NFL stars Ryan Clark and Channing Crowder, and discussed research that found more men were seeking vasectomies.

"It's another man at this table that needs to think about that," joked Channing as he looked at Nick.

"Feel like this is an intervention," the father of 12 quipped, adding that while the procedure would be the "responsible thing to do", he was "not done" having kids.

The TV personality was then asked if he would have a baby with one of his exes, or with a new flame. "I don't know," he responded. "That's the thing. I leave it to the Lord."

Nick welcomed his first children, twins Moroccan and Monroe, with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. He then had his sons Golden and Rise and daughter Powerful with Brittany Bell. Following this, he welcomed twins Zion and Zillion and daughter Beautiful with Abby De La Rosa.

Next came his son Legendary with Bre Tiesi, and his daughter Onyx with LaNisha Cole. Finally, he welcomed his son Zen and daughter Halo with Alyssa Scott.

Tragically, Zen passed away as an infant after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

While Nick enjoys fatherhood, he previously shared that his children were mostly surprise pregnancies.

"As much as I was open to every single child that I have, I can't say the majority of them were planned," he said on The Language of Love with Dr. Laura Berman podcast.

"If you would have told me in 2012 when I was still married and just diagnosed with Lupus that 10 years from now, that I would have 12 children, I'd be like there is no way in the world that I would ever plan that or that would happen."

He added: "It's almost like when you have these manifestations or visions, if that's what you want to call them, it's like 'Oh, that all makes sense now.'"

The Wildin' Out star explained that he had to organize his schedule to the minute in order to coordinate seeing all of his children, which was not always foolproof.

"Being a father of multiple kids, it's always the biggest guilt on me is that I don't get to spend enough time with all my children," he said on The Checkup with Dr. Agus. "One, 'cause I'm constantly working and two, because I'm just spread thin."

Holidays are a family affair, as Nick attempts to stop by each of his children's homes to spend time with them.

I thank God for their mothers," he told Us Weekly. "They kind of plan accordingly, and they don't have to be, but they're real empathetic to my process. So, you know, they do things. I've seen them make so many sacrifices, so I can be there and haven't missed a birth or a birthday yet."