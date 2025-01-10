Prince Harry's ex Cressida Bonas is pregnant with second baby using frozen embryo

Cressida Bonas is pregnant with her second child. The 35-year-old, who is the ex-girlfriend of Prince Harry, said she fell pregnant using an embryo that she had frozen.

© Getty Cressida Bonas is expecting her second baby

"I am now well into my second pregnancy," said Cressida, who married property investor Harry Wentworth-Stanley in 2020 and is a mum to her two-year-old son Wilbur. "Having conceived through IVF the first time, we were fortunate to have another embryo stored away in a freezer."

Opening up about her pregnancy experience the second time around, Cressida revealed she's been suffering from morning sickness. "This second pregnancy is very different from the first, partly because I’ve been battling morning sickness," she explained. "I've never had it before, and now feel like I've been swaying on a boat for months."

© Photo: Instagram Cressida is married to property investor Harry Wentworth-Stanley

Cressida and her husband, who first crossed paths during their days at Leeds University, live in west London but are looking for a new, bigger home to accommodate their growing family.

"A growing family means a need for more space," Cressida penned in The Spectator magazine. "Our flat is on the market and we are house hunting."

The model added that their pet dachshund, Budgie, "is bound to be unimpressed" by the move. "Not only are we uprooting her territory, but there’s a new family member on the way and she can sense it," she said.

© Instagram Cressida with her baby son Wilbur

After welcoming her first son in 2022, Cressida opened up about her struggle to conceive. "I spent time and money on reflexology, nutritionists, acupuncture and psychics…Even a German healer who speaks to angels," she wrote in The Sunday Times.

She went on to reveal that despite trying all sorts, "nothing was working" and as she felt "as if my body was failing me" she and Harry turned to IVF.

"I count myself extremely lucky that IVF worked for us the first time," continued the actress, adding: "But what I learnt from my experience is that whether you've been trying for months or years, there are too many couples who struggle along the infertility path in silence."

© Gareth Cattermole The model and actress used an embryo she had frozen

Cressida's happy news comes after a sad year for her family following the death of her older sister Pandora, who died at the age of 51 in July after battling cancer.

Opening up about her grief in a previous interview with The Sunday Times, Cressida shared her sadness over not being able to "talk about raising sons" as Pandora was a mother to Bow, 17, and Nestor, 14.

© Nick Harvey/Shutterstock Cressida and her older sister Pandora were close

Cressida wrote: "I wish I could talk to her about raising sons as I'm also now the mother of a baby boy. Her boys are teenagers and I'm just starting out with an almost two-year-old, so she had already walked the path that I'm beginning."

She continued: "I have a journal filled with scribbles and notes from conversations with my sisters. On one page, I had written down something Pandora said just after I'd given birth to a boy: 'No matter what, they’ll always love and want to protect their mums.'"

Pandora lived with Li-Fraumeni syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that greatly increases the risk of developing cancers. She was first diagnosed aged 36 and underwent rounds of immunotherapy before a second cancer was detected at 34.