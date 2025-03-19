Geri Halliwell-Horner welcomes new addition to family home

Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner had reason to celebrate on Tuesday following the arrival of a new furry addition - an adorable foal!

In a post shared to her Instagram Stories, the singer-turned-author uploaded a snapshot that showed her racehorse Hope bonding with its newborn foal. The adorable pair were photographed in a large stable brimming with straw.

© Instagram Geri celebrated the arrival of her new 'baby girl'

"My amazing Hope had a beautiful baby girl," Geri wrote in her caption, alongside a pink heart emoji.

Geri also tagged GHR Racing who shared a similar photo of Geri's horse with her filly. "This morning Look at Mee (Hope) gave birth to a beautiful filly by Golden Horn, a former Derby winner. Mum and foal are doing well," a caption read.

© Instagram Geri and Christian own several racehorses

The singer is a keen equestrian and owns several racehorses at her sprawling country estate in Oxfordshire where she lives with her Formula One boss husband Christian and their blended family.

She has one horse called Lift Me Up, and another called It's Raining Men!, both named after two of Geri's hit solo singles. Back in 2023, their horse Lift Me Up celebrated its first win at Newbury - a win which Geri described as "amazing". Speaking to RacingTV, she said: "This was the first time he has run under Rules. It's amazing. When we saw that rainbow we thought it was a sign."

© Instagram Geri's home boasts its very own farm, housing donkeys, horses and chickens

Aside from horses, the blended family look after an ever-expanding menagerie of animals featuring chickens, miniature donkeys and goats. Geri and Christian's stunning home boasts acres of land, as well as impressive stables for their horses.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Geri Horner's cheeky racehorse finds a snack

It has been a labour of love for F1 star Christian and when interviewed by Luxury London in 2019, he said: "Restoring the farm has been my hobby – the way I put racing out of my mind. The main house is finished but now the barns are being converted. We’re currently putting the finishing touches to an indoor swimming pool."

© Getty Images Geri and Christian tied the knot in 2015

Geri and Christian's love story

The couple have been together since 2014. They walked down the aisle on 15 May 2015 and went on to welcome their son, Monty, in January 2017.

Geri is also a doting mother to daughter Bluebell, while Christian shares Olivia with his ex-wife Beverley Allen.

© Getty Images Geri with her lookalike daughter Bluebell

Speaking to The Telegraph in March 2023, Christian spoke of their blended family dynamic. "I have a great relationship with Beverley and Beverley gets on with Geri, and Geri is great with Olivia and Olivia has a lovely relationship with Monty," he explained. "It's totally harmonious."

Of her role as a stepmother, Geri told Scary Mommy: "It's respectfully just allowing an organic process to happen, for the relationships to build and respect everybody’s differences.

"It's funny, we're ingrained with certain stories, aren't we?" she continued, reflecting on the common perception of stepmothers. "In fairy tales, there's a stepmum that's always [evil]… She needs a rebrand, doesn't she?".