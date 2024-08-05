Cressida Bonas breaks silence following death of sister Pandora Cooper-Key with touching tribute

Cressida Bonas has shared a touching tribute to her half-sister Pandora Cooper-Key who sadly passed away at the age of 51 on 22 July.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Cressida, 35, uploaded a carousel of heartwarming throwback pictures featuring Pandora.

Amongst the images, she included snapshots from her childhood, a picture of Pandora working in her art studio and a joyous image of the sibling duo embracing one another with beaming smiles.

In her caption, Cressida penned an emotional message which read: "I'll look for you in the markets where we walked arm in arm. Amongst the ancient trees, I'll talk and ask them where you are. I'll find you in the expression of a Pekingese, in pots of honey, pretty hats, and in the eyes of your two boys.

"I'll hear you say things like, 'I'm happy as a tick,' and 'I think you're mad as a goose.' I'll search for your humour, even on the darkest days. When courage is needed, I'll call for you, hoping you'll come by."

She continued: "I'll seek you in the mountains you fearlessly climbed and skied. When the evening sun kisses the ocean, I’m sure I’ll see you there. I will find you in the colours of life and moments of mischief. I'll search for you in the stars and wherever there is dancing. I will turn the music up and dance more than ever before.

"I'll look for you in my dreams where you'll say, 'Hi Smally,' and tell me where you've been. Then one day, I'll remember you said in one of your final days, 'I don't know what all the fuss is about, I ain't going nowhere' And I'll realise, I never had to look for you at all. You were right here beside me all along, because, my darling sister, my heart is forever tied to yours."

© Nick Harvey/Shutterstock Cressida shared a close bond with Pandora

She finished by adding: "Pandora Cooper-Key ~ 1973-2024"

Ceramicist and accessories designer Pandora was first diagnosed with cancer 24 years ago, before sharing in March this year that she had an "inoperable brain tumour."

Over the last 20 years, Pandora suffered from sarcoma, Paget's disease, as well as tumours in her nose and cheek.

© Richard Young/Shutterstock Pandora Cooper-Key with her family

Kerry Reeves-Kneip, Director of Communications at Sarcoma UK released a heartfelt statement which read: "Pandora was an extraordinary individual whose impact on Sarcoma UK and the wider community cannot be overstated.

"She was, without a doubt, one of the most extraordinary and infectious spirits I have ever encountered, radiating sweetness and genuine care for others. Her fighting spirit in the face of a 24-year battle with various forms of cancer, including sarcoma, was nothing short of inspirational.

© Nick Harvey/Shutterstock Pandora was first diagnosed with cancer 24 years ago

"I had the pleasure of working closely with Pandora, particularly during the organisation of a carol concert at Christ Church Cathedral in Oxford. This event, featuring notable personalities like Kate Winslet and Bear Grylls, raised over £130,000 for our cause. Pandora's energy, kindness, and dedication during this time were truly remarkable."

She added: "Her openness about her journey helped raise crucial awareness about sarcoma and the challenges faced by patients. Pandora's legacy extends far beyond her fundraising efforts; she touched countless lives with her warmth and resilience."