Gwen Stefani is Marilyn Monroe's double with bold transformation in stunning snaps

Gwen Stefani oozed Old Hollywood glamor in a slew of throwback snaps to usher in the anniversary of her studio album, "This Is What the Truth Feels Like".

The singer morphed into Marilyn Monroe in the promotional images for the hit compilation that was released in March 2016. Gwen took to her Instagram story to share a trio of photographs from her heyday.

The first black-and-white image depicted the singer sitting on her knees while gazing into the camera. Gwen donned a black, long-sleeve turtleneck top with a pair of checkered Capris. The star's luscious blonde locks were styled into a voluminous '60s-inspired bob while her makeup exuded soft glam with a dark smokey eye, a contoured cheek, and a glossy lip.

The elegant photograph looked uncannily similar to Alfred Eisenstaedt's iconic monochrome image of Marilyn Monroe at her Brentwood home in 1953. The Golden Age Hollywood star donned a black, gauzy turtleneck sweater with a pair of white Capri pants. Marilyn sported her signature bombshell curls while her radiant complexion was enhanced by a pinch of blush and a rosy orange lip.

© Getty Images Alfred Eisenstaedt photographed Marilyn Monroe,

The Some Like it Hot actress was barefoot as she gazed away from the camera while resting a black diary on her knee.

Gwen even mimicked Marilyn's chic accessory as the next image showed her lying on a sofa with a book placed open next to her. The final photograph saw the star up-close to the camera while holding a strand of her glossy locks over her face. Gwen showed off her fresh French manicure in the image.

The singer captioned the tribute: "This Is What the Truth Feels Like."

"Time flies… "

© Getty Images Gwen Stefani performed during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

The star's followers flocked to the comments to gush over the number one Billboard 200 album. One user penned: "My favorite album 2016."

Another fan wrote: "Such an iconic album! Used to love you still makes me cry!."

A third follower added: I bought it with my ex boyfriend in Japan, the day it came out back in 2016! It was at TOWER RECORDS TOKYO! im a fashion couturier and I work there from time to time!!! I still have the pictures :)) love u Gwen."

© Emma McIntyre Gwen Stefani poses with her star during her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on October 19, 2023 in Hollywood, California

A final comment read: "So many good ones on this. But Rare is my jammmm."

The album's office lead single, "Used to Love You", was released in October 2015, while the second track, "Make Me Like Your", was debuted in February 2016. "Misery" was originally planned as a promotional single but was released as the album's third single in May 2016.