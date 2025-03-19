Blake Shelton teases Gwen Stefani's 'dream come true' moment with three sons

Blake Shelton is gearing up for a musical comeback with the newly announced album For Recreational Use Only.

The record will be his 13th studio album, and his first since 2021's Body Language, which was released two months before he tied the knot with now wife Gwen Stefani.

Now, on the heels of concluding the 2025 edition of the Friends & Heroes Tour, with many dates featuring a duet with the "Hollaback Girl" singer, the country music star has another feather to add to his cap.

Blake will host the NBC special celebrating 100 years of the Grand Ole Opry, Opry 100: A Live Celebration, which will feature appearances and performances from country music greats like Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and more.

The "Austin" singer gave TODAY's Kaylee Hartung a tour of the Opry ahead of the special airing on March 19, and looked back on performing at the venue before with the No Doubt frontwoman by his side.

A duet with Gwen also appears on his new album, titled "Hangin' On," and Blake sweetly told the morning news show: "I don't feel like I want to make a record without a duet with Gwen on it anymore. She's my favorite person to sing with."

© Getty Images Blake and Gwen have a duet on the former's upcoming album

It was also pointed out that all three of Gwen's sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale are also showing musical aptitude, especially the two oldest, Kingston and Zuma. They've forged a strong bond with their stepdad Blake as well.

However, when it came to creating a "family band" to perform at the Opry together? Blake laughed it off, but added: "That would be a lot of fun. I know that that would be Gwen's dream come true is to have, like, a family band or something like that."

© Getty Images "I know that that would be Gwen's dream come true is to have, like, a family band or something like that."

Kingston and Zuma have both performed beside Blake, making their musical stage debuts at his bar Ole Red, although the former holds musical influences that are closer to their dad Gavin's rocker roots.

The Bush frontman told Us Weekly of his oldest: "As opposed to really recording so much for himself, he's begun to work with other people and he's written some way legit, Justin Bieber-quality singles. I'm like, 'Oh god, it's really good. I can't believe it.' He has such a great ear for melody."

© Getty Images "I don't feel like I want to make a record without a duet with Gwen on it anymore. She's my favorite person to sing with."

He shared: "I got him a Logic studio for Christmas. He's got my whole [guitar] pedal rig, a bunch of vintage guitars, all this stuff. I've helped him out to have a nice setup, but that is it."

"It's so close to [my music] – I wish he were really deeply into me but he's not. He's into the Pumpkins, which is great. They're an incredible band. We love Billy [Corgan], we love the Deftones, and it's so fun – walking past his room, and he's playing a Deftones riff."

© Instagram Gwen shares her three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale

Zuma, on the other hand, is more so a fan of country and blues music, just like his stepdad. "One son loves the Pumpkins and… Zuma, he's got the country bug," Gavin added, joking: "I have no idea where he gets that from, but he's got it."