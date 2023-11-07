Louise Redknapp goes Instagram official with handsome boyfriend - and even introduces him to her son Charley!

Louise Redknapp has made her romance with new boyfriend Drew Michael "Instagram official".

Taking to her social media page on Tuesday, the pop star – who went public with the relationship in September - shared a series of snaps with her handsome partner as she marked his birthday with a lavish meal.



"Have a great day @thedrew.michael Happy Birthday x [champagne flutes emoji]," she gushed in the caption.

It seems Louise's romance with Drew is going from strength to strength as she has even introduced her beau to her eldest son Charley. One of the pictures showed the trio posing together for a picture, all beaming from ear to ear.

Fans flooded the post with messages, with one writing: "The upgrade we all needed to see [hot flame emoji]." Another joked: "I think this is what we call a hard launch."



A third post read: "Absolutely beautiful [heart eyes emoji] so happy you put your boys 1st after your break up you deserve happiness xxxx." A fourth person stated: "YES!!! Nice to see you've gone insta official. Proper chuffed for ya x."

It's been two months since the new couple were snapped together after a glitzy night out at The Groucho Club where the duo attended Jimmy Carr's 51st birthday celebrations.

Days later, Louise, 49, gushed about her relationship on Loose Women, admitting she's chuffed to find someone who makes her so happy. Asked about Drew, the singer said: "I'm very happy, he's great, lovely, it's really nice."

She added: "It's been a really long time for me. It's lovely to have met somebody that makes me so happy."

Not much is known about Louise's new man but he said to be a high-flying CEO of a British defence technology company. The former Strictly star was previously married to former footballer Jamie Redknapp for 20 years before their divorce in 2017.

A few days after going public with the romance, a smiley Louise told The Mirror: "It's so difficult with your personal life... it's all good." She then admitted there was nothing left to say as "everything about it has already been written".



Despite her split from Jamie, the former couple are continuing to co-parent their two sons, Charley, 19, and 14-year-old Beau. In a chat with HELLO! magazine in August 2022, the blonde beauty revealed that she was in no rush to explore any new romantic connections for the sake of her two sons.

"I've felt this as a mum and, to say this in the most sort of respectful way, my boys' lives changed dramatically and then it changed again when obviously Jamie got married and had a family," she explained. "Their life changed, and I felt like I needed to be their one staple. That's just something I think a lot of mums would feel."