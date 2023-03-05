Louise Redknapp exudes glamour in vampy PVC leather mini skirt

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Louise Redknapp is no stranger to a scene-stealing fashion moment. On Saturday night, the songstress served up a stunning leather look in a PVC mini skirt and towering heels - and fans were left swooning.

The Eternals star, 48, strutted towards the mirror in her latest Instagram Story, delighting her nearly 800k followers with her sassy monochrome outfit. "Saturday night dinner," the star penned over the clip, unveiling her outfit for her glamorous dinner date. Take a look at her bold ensemble in the clip below…

WATCH: Louise Redknapp struts in a sassy leather skirt

Loading the player...

The former wife of Jamie Redknapp paired her PVC designer skirt from Saint Laurent with a cosy, chunky knit jumper. The structured shoulders of her outfit gave the star an effortlessly cool retro silhouette, accentuated by her daring pointed-toe heels.

Louise styled her honey-blonde locks into a tousled bob, adding a vampy smokey eye, rosy blush and natural lip to complete her statement evening attire. Completing her look, Louise donned a pair of delicate silver star-drop earrings and an immaculate midnight-hued manicure. Obsessed!

Louise rocked a daring PVC skirt

While she's normally queen of the high street, Louise's daring designer mini skirt is evidently one of the more luxurious items of clothing in her enviable archive.

If you're looking to get the star's look for less, this statement leather mini from Reiss is sure to be a timeless staple in your wardrobe for years to come. Louise's all-black getup was the perfect look to hit the town with the girls.

READ: Louise Redknapp addresses not being 'perfect' as she opens up about life

Reiss Eliza Mini Leather Skirt, £198, John Lewis

In another post rocking thigh-high leather boots, the mother-of-two wrote: "Saturday night, girls' night," she enthused. "Hope you're all having a great weekend!?"

Her fans were quick to comment as one wrote: "Now that's an outfit that deserves to be worn on stage as well as the Dancefloor," and a second added: " Go Lou!! Looking fab enjoy."

Fans went wild for Louise's Saturday night ensemble

A third posted: "Love these pics, you would make a great photoshoot for a magazine," and a fourth penned: "Corrrrr, that's more like it Louise, you are not only a fantastic singer, you are gorgeous with it, enjoy your girls night!"

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.