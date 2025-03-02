Exclusive: Lucien Laviscount and Louise Redknapp lead dazzling celebrity guestlist at exclusive Warner Music afterparty

The BRITs saw pop royalty gather at the O2 Arena for a sensational celebration of all things music.

Sabrina Carpenter honoured her British fans, opening the show with a slew of Beefeaters during her hit song Espresso whilst Charli XCX swept up five BRIT Awards for her zeitgeisty album Brat.

But where do the stars go when the celebrations end? To carry on the party of course! And HELLO! had exclusive access inside one of the biggest afterparties of the year Warner Music.

The likes of Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount, Harry Potter actor Jason Isaacs and Louise Redknapp were all pictured as they stepped through the doors of Claridges to party the night away.

Lucien Laviscount Lucien looked seriously chic wearing a slick leather jacket, white vest and black trousers. Not to mention is celebrity-approved sunnies!

Jason Isaacs Harry Potter star Jason looked dapper wearing a blue suit for the occasion.

Laura Whitmore Adding a pop of colour to the guestlist, Laura opted for a vibrant yello mini-dress.

Louise Redknapp Louise never fails to look fabulous and opted for a black mini-dress for her dazzling evening.

Layton Williams Bad Education star Layton Williams was the epitome of BRITs glamour donning a svelt velvet suit.

Alex Scott and Jess Glynne Alex and Jess looked phenomenal for their night on the town! Alex opted for a stunning brown number whilst singerJess stunned in a burnt orange hue.

Ella Henderson Ella Henderson was the ultimate cool-girl at the party rocking a denim co-ord.

Marchioness of Bath The Marchioness of Bath looked phenomenal in a glittering low-back gown complete with the ultimate glamorous accessory - a feather boa!


