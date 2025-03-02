Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lucien Laviscount and Louise Redknapp lead dazzling celebrity guestlist at exclusive Warner Music afterparty - exclusive
Subscribe
Lucien Laviscount and Louise Redknapp lead dazzling celebrity guestlist at exclusive Warner Music afterparty - exclusive
A split image of Lucien Laviscount and Louise Redknapp© Hoda Davaine

Exclusive: Lucien Laviscount and Louise Redknapp lead dazzling celebrity guestlist at exclusive Warner Music afterparty

Claridges was the glamorous setting for the BRITs after party

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
22 minutes ago
Share this:

The BRITs saw  pop royalty gather at the O2 Arena for a sensational celebration of all things music.

Sabrina Carpenter honoured her British fans, opening the show with a slew of Beefeaters during her hit song Espresso whilst Charli XCX swept up five BRIT Awards for her zeitgeisty album Brat.

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter dazzles BRITs audience with opening performance

But where do the stars go when the celebrations end? To carry on the party of course! And HELLO! had exclusive access inside one of the biggest afterparties of the year Warner Music.

The likes of Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount, Harry Potter actor Jason Isaacs and Louise Redknapp were all pictured as they stepped through the doors of Claridges to party the night away.

Keep scrolling for all our exclusive photos…

1/9

Lucien Laviscount wearing a leather jacket and white T-shirt at Claridges © Hoda Davaine

Lucien Laviscount

Lucien looked seriously chic wearing a slick leather jacket, white vest and black trousers. Not to mention is celebrity-approved sunnies!

2/9

Jason Isaacs

Jason Isaacs

Harry Potter star Jason looked dapper wearing a blue suit for the occasion.

3/9

Laura Whitmore wearing a yellow dress at Claridges © Hoda Davaine

Laura Whitmore

Adding a pop of colour to the guestlist, Laura opted for a vibrant yello mini-dress.

4/9

Louise Redknapp wearing a black mini dress at Claridges© Hoda Davaine

Louise Redknapp

Louise never fails to look fabulous and opted for a black mini-dress for her dazzling evening.

5/9

Layton Williams wearing an all-black ensemble at Claridges © Hoda Davaine

Layton Williams

Bad Education star Layton Williams was the epitome of BRITs glamour donning a svelt velvet suit.

6/9

Alex Scott and Jess Glynne wearing brown and orange dresses respectively at Claridges © Hoda Davaine

Alex Scott and Jess Glynne

Alex and Jess looked phenomenal for their night on the town! Alex opted for a stunning brown number whilst singerJess stunned in a burnt orange hue.

7/9

Ella Henderson wearing a denim co-ord at Claridges© Hoda Davaine

Ella Henderson

Ella Henderson was the ultimate cool-girl at the party rocking a denim co-ord.

8/9

Emma Thynn, Marchioness of Bath wearing a sparkling gown at Claridges© Hoda Davaine

Marchioness of Bath

The Marchioness of Bath looked phenomenal in a glittering low-back gown complete with the ultimate glamorous accessory - a feather boa!

9/9

Munya Chawawa weaing a navy blue ensemble at Claridges© Hoda Davaine

Munya Chawawa

Munya Chawawa looked so fabulous donning a grey ensemble.

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More