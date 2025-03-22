Kendall Jenner displays model physique in miniature bikini for cheeky poolside photos

Kendall Jenner left jaws on the floor with her recent sultry poolside snaps as she showed off her pilates-perfected figure in a tiny bikini ensemble.

The supermodel was photographed by Cameron Hammond, with production assistance from Rachel Gill Hamond, for the Calzedonia swimwear advertisement. Kendall oozed siren-core in a shiny bronze bikini set from the Italian lingerie brand as she posed around a serene poolside backdrop.

The metallic ensemble, which featured a shimmery thong bottom and a triangle top, was the perfect hue for Kendall's sun-kissed complexion. One photograph depicted the 818 Tequila founder soaking up the rays in the pool as she gazed up to the camera with a striking pose while resting her chin on her tanned arms. Kendall's luscious dark locks were left down in a wet look and tucked behind her ears to reveal a pair of gold stud earrings.

The Kardashians star ditched her bikini top for the following photos as she posed topless on a sun lounger. All eyes were on Kendall's sculpted physique as she gazed back towards the camera. The supermodel's complexion was left natural and radiant with a glowing cheek and nude stained lip.

Kendall seamlessly transitioned between various poses in different spots around the luxurious backyard. A third image depicted the star emerging out of the pool as she adjusted her bikini bottoms. Kendall's glossy tresses were dripping wet, with her toned back glowing in the sunlight.

Another shot in the carousel captured the model sunbathing on her stomach, gazing toward the camera with her arms stretched above her head. The cozy sun lounger was adorned with a timeless cream-toned textile and layered with a baby pink towel.

Kendall's followers flocked to the comments section to gush over her incredible appearance. Gigi Hadid penned an array of heart eye emojis while Mel Walker wrote: "Omg omg omg."

© Instagram Kendall Jenner during Paris Fashion Week recently

One fan added: "Do you realize you're the prettiest girl on the planet?."

Another user commented: "I know why it's the hottest season, and now I can confirm that this is the reason."

© Instagram/Kendall Jenner Kendall often shares stunning bikini snaps

Kendall's glistening appearance prompted Instagram users to compare her to a mermaid. One follower penned: "A mermaid out of water."

The star has previously opened up about the challenges she's experienced over the years in the modeling industry. In an interview with Emma Chamberlain on the Anything Goes podcast, Kendall admitted that her job can be very "lonely".

"I’ve had really dark nights where I’ve been in random cities and just hysterically crying myself to sleep because I haven’t been home in three months, and I’ve been pretty much alone the entire time," she shared.