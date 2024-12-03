Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream reveals exactly who is her favorite aunty

Dream Kardashian, the adorable eight-year-old daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, is showing the world she has no trouble keeping up with her famous family.

Recently, during an Instagram Live session with her mom, Dream charmed fans by giving a glimpse into her life, her close bond with her dad's side of the family, and even fielded some burning questions from followers.

It wasn’t long before fans couldn’t resist asking Dream the kind of question we’ve all wondered about—who is her favorite aunt?

With a lineup that includes Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, the choice couldn’t be easy.

Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, quickly stepped in to encourage her daughter to stay diplomatic.

© Instagram Khloe dressed as a cat with her niece Dream

But Dream, with her natural poise and signature sweet smile, managed to answer without stepping on any toes. "All of them," she replied with a giggle, proving she knows how to handle the spotlight as effortlessly as her aunts.

The Instagram Live even featured a cameo from Dream's father, Rob Kardashian, who joined the chat from his own account.

© Instagram Dream Kardashian has braces

The moment was made even sweeter when Dream lit up and gave him a special shout-out, exclaiming, "Hi Daddy!" It was a heartwarming display of their close bond, one that Rob has always been vocal about, even while keeping a low profile in recent years.

Though Rob has largely stepped back from public life since his appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, his love for Dream shines brightly.

Dream Kardashian with her mom Angela White

Last month, both parents pulled out all the stops to celebrate Dream’s 8th birthday in style, throwing a soccer-themed birthday bash that was a hit with her friends and family. Kris Jenner—known affectionately as "Lovey" to her grandchildren—also took to Instagram to gush over her granddaughter.

Sharing a carousel of sweet photos, Kris captioned the post with a heartfelt tribute: "Happy birthday to my beautiful Dream girl. You bring so much love and joy to our family. I love you so much!"

Rob was quick to add his own loving message in the comments, writing, "Happy birthday my baby girl!!!" It was yet another reminder of how much his daughter means to him. Despite keeping a relatively low profile, Rob has always made it clear that Dream is the center of his world.

© @krisjenner Instagram Rob Kardashian pictured with daughter Dream

Meanwhile, Blac marked the milestone with her own emotional tribute. Sharing her gratitude for being Dream’s mom, she wrote, "I’m so grateful for every moment spent with you, @dream. You mean the world to me. Happy 8th Birthday to the most beautiful, smartest, funniest girl in the world. I’m so blessed that God decided to make me your mother. I will always cherish these moments with you until the day I die, you’re my best friend. ~ Mommy."

Fans got a glimpse of her cousin time recently when Khloé Kardashian shared a sweet video in October of Dream having a dance party with her cousins.

In the clip, Dream was seen grooving alongside Kim Kardashian’s children Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, Kourtney Kardashian’s son Reign, 9, and Khloé’s own little ones, True, 7, and Tatum, 2. Together, the kids danced to *NSYNC’s iconic hit “Bye Bye Bye,” and the video captured the playful, carefree spirit that seems to run in the family.