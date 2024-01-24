Dolly Parton's rarely-seen husband's reaction to her tiny outfit revealed

If you've got it, flaunt it! Dolly Parton's appearance went viral in November 2023 when she rocked a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleading outfit for the team's Thanksgiving Day game.

The country music queen looked phenomenal in a tiny pair of hotpants, cropped blue shirt and white vest as she performed for The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show.

The crowds went wild for Dolly's bold look - and so did her husband Carl Thomas Dean. Speaking to People at the launch of her new Duncan Hines baking mixes, Dolly spoke about her beau's reaction to her cheeky outfit.

"It turned out pretty cool," she said. "And my husband liked it." Although, he did have one complaint: "He said, 'Those shorts were a little too short.' I said, 'Jealous?'"

Dolly had a little more to say about keeping her outfits youthful: "And I said, 'They weren't as short as the other girls!' He was just being funny. I think he thought that because everybody's making a to-do over it, he thought, well, maybe you shouldn't be showing your butt at that age. But anyway, he got a kick out of it too."

© Richard Rodriguez Dolly dazzled as a Dallas Cowgirl cheerleader

Dolly is an advocate for body confidence at any age and explained: "I try not to get into anything I don't think I can pull off, just like that little Dallas Cowgirl outfit.

"I really thought, well, I'm just going to do this for fun, because I mean, I've never been to one of their halftime shows, and they're so famous, the girls," she said of the incredibly cheerleading team.

Dolly and Carl have been married for 57 years

"All the guys love them, my husband included, and I kind of did it for him. I thought, well, if I can pull this off, it'll be cute, and if not, then they'll just think that some older woman did a stupid thing!" she quipped.



"I just thought it was cool, and it evidently was because it turned out to be a big sensation. And so, I may have a poster made, a pinup, and donate all the money to the Red Kettle."

Dolly was 18 when she met Carl

Dolly and Carl have been married for 57 years and when she celebrated her 78th birthday recently, she gifted her fans with some new music which Carl was no doubt thrilled with.

Dolly posted a message on Instagram that read: "Hey fans and friends. It's my Birthday so I'm going to give you a present."

She then revealed: "I'm releasing four never released songs for my birthday, to go with the Rockstar album, and a few others that you may not have heard before that were not on the album. I hope you enjoy them, and I hope you all have a happy birthday for me! LOL." Dolly signed off: "Thanks for everything."

© Getty Dolly Parton is fabulous at 78

Carl would likely have been thrilled to hear more rock tunes from his wife, because he doesn't like country music.

During an interview on Absolute Radio Breakfast last year, she confessed: "Country music was his least favorite, he was into hard rock. All of our lives, and we've been together almost 60 years, anytime I'm around him, in the house, in the car he's always playing rock songs."

