The 6 incredible records Taylor Swift could break at this year's Grammys

The 2025 Grammys could see a ton of records broken, including Beyonce extending her record as the most awarded artist in the history of the awards ceremony.

But the big one could be if Taylor Swift wins Album of the Year for the fifth time, making her the first person to ever do so.

The 35-year-old's 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department was a huge success for the superstar, although it did not receive the same critical success as past records.

Taylor Swift makes history at the 2025 Grammys

Here are all the records Taylor could break:

Taylor Swift and Album Of The Year

If Taylor wins for The Tortured Poets Department she extends her record of the only artist to have ever won more than three times.

She won in 2024 for her 2022 album Midnights, as well as in 2010 for Fearless, 2016 for 1989, and in 2021 for Folklore.

© Jim Smeal/Shutterstock Taylor holds three Grammy Awards at the 58th Annual Grammy Awards in 2016

Taylor Swift and Song Of The Year

Surprisingly, despite eight nominations, Taylor has never won Song of the Year, making her the most nominated songwriter in the category without a win.

She will be hoping to change that in 2025 with "Fortnight," the first single she released from The Tortured Poets Department, a collaboration with Post Malone.

Taylor Swift and consecutive Grammy wins

Taylor would also become the first female artist to ever win in consecutive years if she wins Album of the Year in 2025.

In 2024 she picked up the biggest award of the night for her album Midnights, which at the time made her the only artist to have ever won four times.

Frank Sinatra and Stevie Wonder are the only other artists to win in back-to-back years.

© VALERIE MACON Taylor Swift the Best Pop Vocal Album award for Midnights in 2024

Taylor Swift and Best Music Video

The "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart" singer may also become the first artist to ever win in the Best Music Video category three times.

Taylor won in 2016 for "Bad Blood" and in 2023 for All Too Well: The Short Film, a short film she directed to go alongside the song "All Too Well (Ten Minute Version)".

© 13 Management Taylor Swift stars the Bad Blood video with friends

If she wins again, she will tie the overall record for the most wins in the category with director Mark Romanek and video producer Nathan Scherrer.

Up against Taylor in this category is Kendrick Lamar for his song “Not Like Us" who, if he wins, would take the record over Taylor as he has also won for "Bad Blood," which he appeared on, and "Humble" in 2017.

Taylor Swift, director:

© 13 Management Taylor Swift sits in the director's chair on music video set

If Taylor does win Best Music Video, she would also become the first artist to ever win twice for self-directing.

She also directed the short film music video for "All Too Well (Ten Minute Version)".

Taylor Swift and Pop Vocal Album Of The Year

© Phil Mccarten/UPI/Shutterstock Taylor poses with the four Grammys she won at the Grammy Awards in 2010

Taylor is currently tied with Kelly Clarkson and Adele for the most wins in the Best Pop Vocal Album category, with all three artists having won twice.

If she wins for The Tortured Poets Department, she will be the first artist to have ever won three times, and also the first to win in two consecutive years. She won the award in 2024 for Midnights, and in 2016 for 1989.