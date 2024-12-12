Taylor Swift's reaction amid engagement news is priceless

Rumors have been swirling for months that Taylor Swift and her NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce are set to get engaged, but Taylor's been pipped to the post by her best friend.

Wednesday saw Selena Gomez take to Instagram to declare "forever begins now…" amid the brilliant news that she and her beau, Benny Blanco, are now engaged.

It would be natural for Taylor, who has expressed her dreams of getting married many times in her song lyrics, to feel a pang of jealousy over her bestie's big news, but ever the supportive friend, her public reaction to Selena's news showed her pure joy.

© Instagram Selena Gomez announces engagement to Benny Blanco and her huge diamond ring is incredible!

Beneath joy-filled photos of Selena's engagement ring, Taylor simply commented: "Yes, I will be the flower girl."

The role of flower girl normally falls to young family members, and with Selena having an 11-year-old sister named Gracie, we suspect flower girl duties may fall to her!

Of their bond, Selena said: "There's nothing like a little sister and the bond you have. I will forever protect you, help guide you and love you through every single moment in life baby girl."

That said, we predict Taylor will have a starring role in her best friend's wedding – perhaps as bridesmaid or maid of honor.

© Getty Selena and Taylor have been friends for years

The Midnights singer has been a bridesmaid several times before, including at her childhood friend Abigail Anderson's wedding in 2017, rocking a burgundy gown.

© Instagram Taylor was bridesmaid at her friend Abigail's wedding

She was also part of another childhood friend, Britney Maack's wedding in 2016 and reportedly at Lena Dunham's 2021 wedding, which saw her wearing a silver chrome dress with bedazzled straps.

What has Taylor Swift said about getting married?

Taylor and Travis has been dating for a year and a half, with Taylor predicting the two would walk down the aisle in the lyrics of her love song about the sportsman, So High School.

In the whimsical track, Taylor muses on the childhood game, Marry, Kiss, Kill, which sees players decide who of three people they'd marry, kiss or kill.

The lyrics read: "Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me? It's just a game, but really, I'm bettin' on all three for us two."

© Patrick Smith Travis and Taylor are loved up

This isn't the first time Taylor has hinted at her desire to get married, with her 2019 album Lover full of references to weddings. Her jaunty track Paper Rings declared she'd marry her boyfriend at the time, Joe Alwyn, with paper rings, while title track Lover included a verse dedicated to wedding vows.

Here's hoping Taylor and Travis' relationship heads in the direction they both want, but in the meantime we suspect she and Selena are going to have a brilliant time planning the Emilia Perez star's nuptials!