Taylor Swift's viral dancer make major announcement as she celebrates 35th birthday

As the Eras Tour comes to an end, Taylor Swift's crew have been sharing their memories – and one dancer has even revealed the prop he stole from the tour.

Jan Ravnik, who went viral in 2023 due to his performance during "Lavender Haze," has taken to social media to thank Taylor Swift for "changing my life", and added that he wanted to announce that "the ladder and I have mutually decided to part ways professionally".

Taylor Swift on stage with Jan Ravnik

"However, we remain on good terms. It’s currently in a quiet retirement community (a.k.a. my living room), helping me paint walls and hang shelves. We ask for privacy and understanding during this heartfelt transition," Jan quipped.

Jan danced seductively against the ladder towards the end of the tour, during the Midnights section, and it saw him go viral with Swifties.

"I still can’t find the words to fully describe what I’m feeling. It’s like there’s this weight in my chest, a mix of gratitude, love and sadness, because saying ‘thank you’ just doesn’t seem enough," he continued.

"I never imagined I’d be performing in front of sold out stadiums across the globe. Night after night, I got to share the stage with the most dedicated, creative, and passionate people. From my fellow dancers who inspired me to be better every day, to the band and bgv, the crew, and everyone behind the scenes who made the magic happen."

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Taylor performs on stage during Anti-Hero on The Eras Tour

"A special thank you to @nopenother for her visionary choreography and guidance that pushed me to grow as an artist," he concluded, mentioning choreographer Mandy Moore."

And of course, thank you to Taylor for setting a bar so high it made every one of us rise to the challenge. We’ve created memories, we’ve shared laughs and tears along the way. I am not same person I was 2 years ago and I can easily say these were the best years of my life. Thank you @taylorswift for changing my life!!"

© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f Taylor and her dancers during the Red segment on The Eras Tour

The Eras Tour ended on December 8 in Vancouver, Canada, after 20 months across five continents and bringing in $2,077,618,725 in ticket sales, making it the first $2 billion tour in history.

Taylor had already broken the record for the highest-grossing tour at the end of 2023 when it was confirmed that the tour had bought in over $1million in ticket sales, breaking Elton John's hold on the top spot after his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour raked in $939 million over five years.

The day before Taylor's 35th birthday she also won 10 Billboard Music Awards, making her the most decorated artist in Billboard history.

"This is, like, the nicest early birthday present you could have given me, so thank you very much," Taylor said in a pre-recorded acceptance speech ahead of her 35th birthday on Friday. "I love it. It’s exactly what I wanted.”