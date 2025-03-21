Selena Gomez shares insight into Taylor Swift's after-party: 'I was mortified'

Taylor Swift is known for throwing some major parties, though the details are often shrouded in mystery. Thankfully, in a recent interview, Selena Gomez gave Swifties a glimpse into the star-studded soirées.

The actress and musician recalled a moment she shared with her fiancé Benny Blanco at one such after-party that left her 'mortified'. Ahead of the release of their album I Said I Love You First, the couple appeared on Spotify's Countdown To.

© Getty Images Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been friends since 2008

Benny asked his future wife if she could recall the first party they ever attended together. "I don’t know if this was the first but it was actually really funny. As a couple we went to Taylor’s party after some awards show," said Selena.

However, the couple's punctual nature got the better of them as they arrived much earlier than the other guests. "I don’t know it was kind of cute, but I was mortified. Apparently cool people don’t show up to parties on time," the singer added.

Clearly amused by the story, Selena's fiancé shared that this wasn't the first time his partner had arrived early at an event. "We’re the first people at every single party when I go with you. You show up when like my mother shows up to a party," he said.

However, Benny revealed that the couple were not yet social media official at the time and no one was aware that they were together. He said: "No, I thought you were gonna talk about the fact that no one knew we were dating and we were hiding."

It seems Benny shares a close relationship with partner's pal as he admitted on Thursday that he had converted into a Swiftie since dating Selena. In an interview on Hot Ones, the record producer revealed: "I honestly didn’t know … before we started dating, like obviously, I was aware of Taylor Swift’s music.

© Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock Selena attended the party with Benny Blanco

"But I wasn’t like a true Swiftie until I was with [Selena]."

Selena added that Taylor's music is "timeless" and that Benny enjoys listening to Taylor's tracks "from 10 years ago" in the car.

© Getty Images for NARAS Selena and Taylor in 2016

The actress and the Cruel Summer singer share a nearly two decade friendship, with Taylor being one of the first to congratulate her on her engagement in December last year. Under Selena's Instagram post of her jaw-dropping diamond ring, Taylor commented: "Yes I will be the flower girl."

The pair first met back in 2008 when they each were dating a Jonas brother.