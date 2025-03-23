Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ben Fogle sends fans into a tizzy as he shares rare glimpse inside wardrobe
ben fogle on this morning sofa © Shutterstock

Ben Fogle sparks major reaction as he shares rare glimpse inside wardrobe

The New Lives in the Wild star lives in Henley with his wife Marina and their two children 

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
TV presenter and adventurer Ben Fogle sparked a major fan reaction at the weekend when he shared a rare glimpse inside his wardrobe.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the father-of-two uploaded two at-home photos. One snapshot showed the exterior of his chic forest green closet, while the second image showed the contents of his wardrobe, revealing a plethora of shorts hanging on a rail and organised by colour from khaki green to inky blue.

forest green wardrobe © Instagram
The TV star shared a glimpse of his wardrobe

Beneath Ben's kaleidoscope of shorts, an array of desert boots and a pair of white trainers took centre stage, arranged neatly in a line.

In his caption, the Castaway star wrote: "This makes me very very happy… Life's too short for trousers #shorts."

shorts hanging up in wardrobe © Instagram
Ben's wardrobe is brimming with colourful shorts

Ben's followers were astounded by his pristine never-ending collection of shorts. In the comments section, one fan wrote: "Wow… That is a neat wardrobe," while a second remarked: "Colour coded too! Impressive," and a third chimed in: "OMG, super organised! Think there needs to be a pink pair in there too?!!"

The presenter resides in Henley with his wife Marina and their two children Ludovic and Iona. His glorious family home boasts 1.3 acres of land, a tennis court, a swimming pool and a pond.

Ben and Marina Fogle with their dog© Instagram
Ben and Marina Fogle moved to Henley in 2019

Reflecting on their home life, Ben told The Metro in 2023: "We live in an old flint cottage in Oxfordshire. It is in a rural setting surrounded by woodland, fields and nature."

A potential shake-up may soon be on the horizon, however, with the Fogle clan looking to implement some major home changes.

ben fogle with two children© Instagram
Ben with his two children

As reported by The Sun, Ben has submitted planning permission for major changes at the residence, transforming an existing garage and workshop into a podcast and yoga studio.

"The purpose built, multi-use building will provide home working space allowing the applicants to work from home and reduce the need to travel," noted the report.

On the road

Ben is currently busy on tour with his stage show titled Wild. He is traveling across the UK, stopping at major towns and cities including the likes of Aberdeen, Swansea, Swindon and Newcastle.

"From Antarctica to the Nile and from Chernobyl to Everest I’ll be bringing the wilderness to life in my theatre show," the broadcaster previously shared.

"I'll take you behind the scenes of New Lives in the Wild and share some of my thoughts and ideas in a show that will leave you hopeful and happy. Tickets available from the link in my bio…"

