Alex Jones delights with surprising photo of mini-me daughter Annie

Alex Jones only shares occasional glimpses of her children to social media, but her behind-the-scenes family moments are always delightful, as she proved once again on Wednesday.

The presenter took to her Instagram Stories, where she posted a sweet – and unexpected – photo of her kids, with two-year-old Annie in the foreground.

The little girl was in the cutest outfit consisting of a green-and-white striped jumper and jeans with white trainers, while her brown hair, which looks just like her mum's, flowed to her shoulders.

She appeared to be in a dentist's office, where one of her older brothers was in the chair as another stood next to her. Alex and her husband Charlie Thomson also share two little boys: Teddy, six, and Kit, four. Alex had cheekily captioned the picture: "Good luck, Sir!"

Hopefully, everything went well during the appointment, which was a change from the type of photo the star usually shares of her children, which often feature them relaxing and having fun.

Last month, for example, she uploaded a sweet snapshot of her little girl standing in a field wearing a snowsuit and bright pink helmet. The presenter didn't caption the image, allowing it to speak for itself.

Alex and Charlie, who works as a TV producer, welcomed Annie in August 2021, after what the star candidly admitted was a surprise pregnancy.

The couple revealed the news that Alex had given birth for the third time via an Instagram announcement, which read: "We have some news... Our beautiful daughter came safely into the world on Saturday afternoon 21.08.21."

Alex added: "Tiny but perfectly formed, we are all beyond happy and besotted by her, especially Ted and Kit. Watching them with their brand new little sister is just the best and we can't believe how lucky we are to have the 3 of them and to be a family of 5."

Early the following year, the Welsh presenter announced the long-awaited launch of her documentary, Making Babies, which aired on W and followed the process of IVF in a clinic.

"There are some amazing highs and it's tears of joy and then there are some devastating lows and blows as well to couples who have been trying for years," the star said at the time. She also revealed that filming for the fertility show was relayed because of her pregnancy with Annie.

"I said out of respect for the patients, I can't be in there as a pregnant woman," and so the filming took place when her daughter was just four weeks old.

In the show, Alex followed the plight of couples undergoing IVF treatment, a medical intervention that Alex herself thought she may need to have after suffering a devastating miscarriage between her two sons.

In an interview with The Mirror after giving birth for a third time, the presenter said she would love to have a large family and "have babies forever more" but didn't want to risk any potential complications.

She said: "The reality is that we feel super lucky to have three healthy children and if there is any fertility luck left, I want to pass it on to someone."