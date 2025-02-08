Alex Jones makes unexpected confession as she shows off stunning family home

BBC presenter Alex Jones wowed fans after sharing a glimpse of her marvellous new countryside home, ahead of the family's new renovation project.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-three uploaded a video expressing her excitement for the home transformation, and her passion for scrapbooking as a way of moodboarding.

WATCH: Alex Jones details unexpected hobby as she shows off stunning corner of family home ahead of renovation project

In the clip, the One Show star gave fans a closer look at some of the details in the dining room that she'd only shared a fleeting glimpse of last week, including the beautiful hardwood table, cream cupboards, the gorgeous marble-like wallpaper and a charming houseplant.

Addressing her followers, she explained more about the role scrapbooking plays in her renovation projects: "In 2025, my main focus is going to be the house. The first thing I do, and it sounds old fashioned, is make a scrapbook.

"Nobody really makes scrapbooks anymore, but instead of having Pinterest on my phone, I really like something tangible.

She added: "Say you've got an architect coming over, you can then just give them that and they get a real idea of your taste and aspirations for the house."

Alex also noted how useful she had found the process in her last renovation project eight years ago: "When I look at this now, I can see that we used tons of the same stuff. I just find that making a book like this really helps focus the mind, and you know what style you want. Bring back scrapbooking, I say!"

Alex Jones' renovation plans

The TV star first shared the plan for her major home upheaval in an Instagram post last week, explaining how she wanted to "redo the layout" of the Georgian property.

She added: "It's going to take years probably, because there's lots to do… And eventually we want to kind of remodel the garden as well."

The snippet gave fans a look at her expansive living room, complete with high ceilings, a rustic fireplace and green velvet chairs, as well as a first look into the dining room.

© Instagram Alex shared snaps of their beautiful country home around Christmas

In her caption, she added: "Back to it. The home renovation plans for 2025. We know that it's going to take years to get it all done and we're not going to rush it in order to avoid as many mistakes as possible (we know from experience that they can be costly) but we're really looking forward to getting going now and we’re just about to start speaking with some designers and architects to get find the best way of making the home work for our family."

Alex moved to the countryside house from London last summer, with her husband Charlie Thomson and their three children.