Kieran Culkin's wife Jazz Charton shares rare insight into their quirky marriage

Kieran Culkin delighted the crowd at the 2025 Oscars when he jokingly called out his wife, Jazz Charton, for a promise she had made that had yet to be fulfilled.

The star won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in A Real Pain and used his acceptance speech to ask her if they could expand their growing family, making the crowd laugh and his wife blush.

Jazz opened up about their marriage in an interview with The Sunday Times, sharing that their relationship got off to an unconventional start.

WATCH: Kieran Culkin makes baby number 4 reveal during Oscar-winning speech

The couple met at an East Village bar when she was on a date with another man; when he left to go to the bathroom, Kieran swooped in and asked her on a date.

"He was very forward but hilariously so, and he said, 'There's this Indian restaurant that's really good,'" she recalled.

"I said, 'Oh cool, can you give me the name?' And he said, 'No, you idiot, I want to take you there.'"

© Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag Kieran and Jazz have been married since 2013

The former child star won her over with his blunt charm and went on to propose to her a year later while on a road trip together.

"He got down between two dumpsters and said, 'Will you marry me?' I was, like, 'Really, here? I mean, yes, obviously, but really?'" Jazz laughed.

The mother of two added that she knew Kieran was the one for her thanks to his calm demeanor, which she tries to emulate for herself.

© AFP via Getty Images The actor asked for a fourth child in his acceptance speech

"That was one of the ways I knew he was the right person," she told the publication. "Kieran is the most charismatic person you'll ever meet and you just want to be around him. But I also wanted to be like him in terms of how he behaves. Nothing really fazes him."

Jazz and Kieran share two children: Kinsey Sioux, five, and Wilder Wolf, three.

His viral Oscars moment was a throwback to his Emmys acceptance speech a year prior, where he asked his wife for a third child.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Kieran swept the awards season following his performance

"About a year ago, I was on a stage like this and I very stupidly, publicly said that I want a third kid from her because she said if I won the award she would give me the kid," the 42-year-old quipped at the Academy Awards.

"Turns out she said that because she didn't think I was gonna win."

"She goes, 'Oh god, I did say that. I guess I owe you a third kid.' And I turned to her and I said, 'Really, I want four,'" he recalled. He then shared that Jazz promised him a fourth if he won an Oscar, which prompted a roar of laughter from the crowd.

© Instagram The duo share kids Kinsey Sioux and Wilder Wolf

"I just have this to say to you Jazz, love of my life, ye of little faith," he said. "No pressure, I love you, I'm really sorry I did this again and let's get cracking on those kids. What do you say?"

Jazz, a London native, couldn't have been prouder of her husband amid the 2025 awards season, which saw the actor nab several major awards for A Real Pain, including a Golden Globe.

"I'm so proud of this wonderful manic man," she wrote on Instagram. "What a dream to watch this all happen to one of the most hardworking but also somehow the least ambitious person I've ever known. Beautiful."