Kieran Culkin left his wife, Jazz Charton, open-mouthed in shock when he announced on stage at the Oscars that he wanted not one, but two more children.

The actor won his first-ever Academy Award for his role in A Real Pain, beating out competition from his Succession co-star, Jeremy Strong and Guy Pearce.

Kieran first referred to his speech from the Primetime Emmy Awards last year, where he won Best Actor for his role as Roman Roy in HBO drama Succession, during which he told the crowd and Jazz, with whom he shares two children, Kinsey Sioux and Wilder Wolfe, that he wanted more kids.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Kieran Culkin at the 97th Oscars held at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2025 in Hollywood, California

After collecting his Oscar, Kieran reminded Jazz of this moment before telling the audience how his wife promised him babies three and four if he won an Academy Award.

Watch the sweet moment unfold and see Jazz's reaction in the video below…

Kieran collected his award for his role in A Real Pain, which also stars and was written by Jesse Eisenberg.

The movie tells the story of two cousins who take a trip to Poland to honor their grandmother and learn more about their family's complicated history.

© Soul Brother/Shutterstock Jazz Charton and Kieran Culkin could be set to expand their family

Also during his speech, Kieran gave a shout-out to his former co-star and on-screen brother Jeremy Strong, who was nominated for his role as Roy Cohn in The Apprentice.

Jeremy and Kieran worked together for many years in the multiple award-winning comedy-drama Succession, which ended in 2023.

Kieran Culkin and Jesse Eisenberg in A Real Pain

Meanwhile, Kieran and Jazz, when not working, are kept busy with their two children: their daughter, Kinsey, aged five, and their three-year-old son, Wilder.

The 42-year-old met British-born Jazz at a bar in New York City.

© Instagram Kieran and Jazz are parents of two, but Kieran is keen to have more

The family of four often visit London, where Jazz still has famil,y but they predominantly reside at an apartment in the Big Apple.

Up until recently, however, despite the enormous success Kieran has had in TV and film, he and Jazz lived in a humble flat.

Before Kieran and Jazz welcomed their son, he revealed the couple were forced to give up their bedroom to their daughter, forcing him and his then-pregnant wife to sleep on a mattress in their living room.

© WWD via Getty Images Kieran Culkin at the 97th Oscars held at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2025 in Hollywood, California

"We live in New York City apartments, I'm sure it's similar to this [in London], like, the corner of our bedroom is the nursery.

"So, we weren't really prepared for all that," he said on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X in August 2022.

© Instagram Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton with their two kids

"[Jazz] at one point turns to me and she goes, 'You see how we live, right? You know you're on a hit TV show, right?' I'm like, 'Yeah alright we'll move, we'll move!'"