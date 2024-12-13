Kieran Culkin's two kids are total mini-mes in rare snap with wife Jazz

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton are the proud parents of two children, their daughter Kinsey Sioux, five, and their son, Wilder Wolf, three, and it seems both little ones are total mini-me versions of their famous parents.

The actor, who is perhaps best known for his role as youngest son Roman Roy in the multiple award-winning drama Succession, is not on social media, but his wife of 11 years occasionally shares updates of their family life on her Instagram account.

British-born Jazz, who met the Home Alone star at a bar in NYC in 2012, is careful not to share her kids too much, particularly their faces, in order to protect their privacy.

© Getty Images Kieran Culkin and Jazz's fun personalities have no doubt rubbed off onto their kids

But one photo she shared from the summer of the whole family showed off their brilliant personalities.

Little Kinsey and Wilder looked adorable in their outfits, which were almost matching thanks to the vibrant patterns and colors.

© Instagram Kieran and Jazz with their two kids

Meanwhile, both kids were embraced by their mom and dad, who also rocked similar laid-back T-shirt and shorts ensembles. Kinsey was planting a kiss on her mom, while Wilder and Kieran, who is the younger brother of fellow actor Macaulay Culkin, looked like two peas in a pod as they played rough and tumble.

Kieran and Jazz's expanding family

The couple became first-time parents in 2019 and again in 2021, though it seems Kieran is quite keen to expand their family again!

During this year's award season, Kieran picked up multiple wins for his final turn as the potty-mouthed joker of the Roy family, Roman, and during his acceptance speech after winning the Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series at the Emmys, he made a very public request to his wife.

MORE: Kieran Culkin's tragic family history: Everything we know

MORE: Inside Succession star Kieran Culkin's one-bedroom apartment with his wife and two kids

© Emma McIntyre, Getty Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton married in 2013

"Thank you for sharing your life with me and giving me two amazing kids, Kinsey Sioux and Wilder Wolf," he said to his wife directly, who was sitting in the audience watching proudly.

"I love you so many and so much. And Jazz, I want more. You said! You said maybe if I win! I love you so much."

© Instagram Jazz with her two children during a trip back home to London

Elaborating further backstage, Kieran said: "A couple of months ago – I have been asking for a while – my wife said 'maybe if you win the Emmy' and I didn't bring it up for months.

"Then when I won the Globe I said, 'Remember what you said,' and she didn't remember and I spent all week nervous, and instead of talking to her like a human, I blasted her on stage and it was very rude."

© Getty The actor had his wife in fits of laughter after asking for a third baby during his acceptance speech

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton's wedding

After meeting in 2012, the couple decided to get hitched a year later. The pair were enjoying life travelling the world together and, in June 2013, while on a road trip in Iowa, they decided to get married on the side of the road.

At the time, they kept details of the nuptials private but did share a sweet photo of two cushions with the words "Mr. Culkin" and "Mrs. Culkin."

© Instagram Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton eloped in 2013

In recent years, Jazz has opened up more about their wedding. "#TBT to taking time out of our road trip to get married by the side of the road in Iowa during a storm four years ago today. Still the best pit stop I've ever made."

She said in another caption on Instagram: "Seven years ago we went on what was supposed to be a 6-week road trip but ended up taking 3 1/2 months. Seven years ago we fell in love with Iowa.

© Instagram Keiran Culkin and Jazz Charton on their wedding day in 2013

"Seven years ago we met a girl named Kinsey who helped us get our marriage license and seven years ago today we said I do in the rain with three strangers.

"Whose genius idea was it to have Father's Day right before our anniversary? One gift counts for both right?"