Garth Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood appear to be planning a fresh start amid his ongoing legal troubles.

The country music singer, 62, has revealed that Trisha, 60, is "pushing hard" for them to purchase a new home in Ireland.

Garth has a huge fanbase in the country and in 2022, he performed five consecutive sold-out shows at Dublin's Croke Park.

During a recent Facebook Live for his series, Inside Studio G, the "Friends in Low Places" singer shared their possible relocation plans while responding to a fan's question about his intentions to buy a property in Ireland.

"The Queen is pushing hard for the house in Ireland," he said, referring to his wife, Trisha.

"I think this last time over there, she just fell head over heels in love with the country. We played two weekends we went on that stint across the country, and everyone was so sweet to her."

Garth has also expressed his love for the country and previously hinted at his possible return, saying: "For anybody that gets to play music, you're damn lucky if you get to play in Ireland, and I'll be damn lucky if I get to play there again. I love that place."

The couple may be keen to add to their property portfolio after Trisha sold the Brentwood, Tennessee, home she shared with her husband – one day before he was sued for rape, sexual assault, and battery by his former hairstylist and makeup artist.

Trisha bought the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home five years before her 2005 wedding to Garth and listed it in May 2023 for $4.5 million, almost double what she paid for it.

According to the listing, the price dropped to $3.950 million in April and again in September to $3.8 million. It sold on October 2 for $3.334 million.

Garth is being sued by a woman originally identified as "Jane Roe", who was hired as a makeup artist for his wife before working directly for him in 2017.

The complaint, which was filed in a state court in California on October 3, contains allegations that Garth raped her, undressed in her presence, exposed his genitals and buttocks, and openly spoke about sex and sexual fantasies in several incidents in 2019.

Last month, Garth publicly named his accuser in a new lawsuit he filed with the District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi Northern Division.

The country music star is suing the woman for compensatory and punitive damages, according to court documents obtained by The Post.

Garth reportedly wants "compensatory damages" caused by his accuser's "intentional infliction of emotional distress, defamation, and false light invasion of privacy."

He also alleges that his accuser "devised a malicious scheme to blackmail" him into paying her "millions of dollars" after he "rejected her request for salaried employment and medical benefits."

Garth also claimed that she "threatened" to “publicly disclose false claims" about him that would "imperil his business and reputation."

The woman's legal team responded to him releasing her name, sharing a statement which read: "Garth Brooks just revealed his true self. Out of spite and to punish, he publicly named a rape victim.

"With no legal justification, Brooks outed her because he thinks the laws don't apply to him. On behalf of our client, we will be moving for maximum sanctions against him immediately."