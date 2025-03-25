Inside Trent Alexander-Arnold's love life: From dating the daughter of a Hollywood legend to his new influencer girlfriend

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the man on everyone's lips right now, with reports suggesting that the England defender could be signed up to Real Madrid after previously spending his domestic career at Liverpool.

The move would be a massive change for the 26-year-old, who will no doubt be eyeing up some property in the Spanish capital. However, it would also be quite the change in his relationship with girlfriend Estelle Behnke, whom he has been dating for five months.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The Rooneys: A Legacy of Love, Football, and Family

Get all the details on their relationship below, as well as Trent's previous romance with Jude Law's daughter, Iris…

Estelle Behnke

Trent and Estelle have been dating since November 2024, with the pair first linked after they were spotted leaving the Italian restaurant Cibo, which can be found in Cheshire, before heading to some Christmas markets.

Estelle, 24, is a glamorous model, and the star previously studied business in both London and Monaco. The brunette beauty has also been linked to charity work, having previously worked as an anti-bullying ambassador.

Trent is now dating model Estelle View post on Instagram

Although the pair haven't officially confirmed their relationship, they have been seen at various lavish locations, including the Soho Farmhouse and Venice.

Despite the possibility of long-distance, this will be no issue for Estelle, with the glamorous model clearly having a penchant for travel. The star has shared several snaps from luxurious holidays, including in Mexico and the Maldives.

Iris Law

Before Trent started dating Estelle, the football ace was in a relationship with Hollywood star Jude Law's daughter, Iris. The pair, who are both ambassadors for fashion brand Guess, met during a photoshoot for the company.

The former couple were linked in May 2024 after they were seen walking together along Portobello Road in Notting Hill. Iris headed out to Germany to cheer on her beau, and following England's defeat at the Euros, they were also spotted enjoying a holiday in Barbados.

Trent and Iris met at a Guess campaign shoot View post on Instagram

In September 2024, the pair decided to call time on their blossoming romance, with both deciding to focus on their respective careers. Sources at the time said there was no animosity between the duo and they would "remain friends."

Iris entered the modelling industry in 2019 after she signed with IMG Models, who have represented the likes of Heidi Klum and Gisele Bündchen. The blonde beauty has even dabbled in the acting world, having appeared in the 2022 Hulu show Pistol and in the 2021 film I've Been Trying to Tell You.