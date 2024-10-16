All you need to know about England manager Thomas Tuchel's home life – from low-profile girlfriend to adorable daughters

Thomas Tuchel will be leading the Three Lions forward come January 2025 with an announcement on Wednesday confirming the news.

Thomas has quite the history with the sport having previously led Chelsea to a Champions League title back in 2021 and has also won league titles in both France and Germany. The 51-year-old was most recently with German team Bayern Munich, where he was sacked a year after leading the team to a Bundesliga title.

Away from the pitch, Thomas can be found at home with his Brazilian girlfriend and the two daughters that he shares with his ex-wife Sissi.

Here's all you need to know about England's new manager's home life…

Ex-wife Sissi

Thomas married his journalist wife Sissi, 48, in 2009, with the brunette beauty moving to England seven months after the star started managing Chelsea. Sissi was reportedly working at one of Germany's biggest titles, Süddeutsche Zeitung, at the time of the move and quit her career in order to focus on raising their daughters.

During their time in England, the pair owned a home in Cobham, Surrey, in which they lived in with their two daughters.

© Susan Vera - Pool Sissi backed her ex's career

Sissi was incredibly supportive of Thomas's career, and she showcased her delight at Chelsea's Champions League victory when she was spotted running across the pitch and jumping into her husband's arms.

© Bertrand Rindoff Petroff Thomas and Sissi divorced in 2022

On 3 April 2022, it was reported that the couple were seeking a divorce after "exhausting" all the options trying to keep their marriage together. Courts papers revealed that Sissi had cited "irreconcilable differences".

Girlfriend Natalie Max

Two months after he split from Sissi, Thomas was seen with Brazilian consultant Natalie Max, who is 13 years his junior. The duo were seen enjoying each other's company on a yacht in Sardinia before heading to a villa later in the evening.

© Peter Schatz / Alamy Stock Photo Thomas started dating Natalie in 2022

Natalie, 37, prefers to keep a low profile, and she is currently a director at consulting agency Natexo and is a mother to two children.

Daughters

© Michael Zemanek/Shutterstock Thomas and Sissi co-parent their two daughters

Thomas and Sissi continue to co-parent their two daughters, Emma and Kim. Although the young girls often stay out of the spotlight, they joined their parents on the football field when Thomas steered Chelsea to their Champions League victory.