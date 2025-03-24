Tiger Woods' romantic feature at private $54m home to host girlfriend Vanessa Trump

After much speculation, Tiger Woods and the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., Vanessa, have confirmed they are an item.

The couple went public with their romance on Instagram, with the professional golf player posting a photo of the two standing side by side and beaming as he wrote in the caption: "Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!

"We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."

© Instagram Tiger Woods and Vanessa have confirmed they are an item

Now that the romance is official, the couple can go about their lives with their love out in the open. But we imagine that the two, who clearly want to remain private, will relish spending time at home together where they're afforded the most amount of privacy.

Tiger and Vanessa began dating last year

While it's not known if the pair, who reportedly began dating in November last year, are living together or separately, Tiger, 49, owns a mammoth mansion in Florida estimated to be worth around $54 million.

The house has many romantic aspects that are perfect for a cosy night in.

Tiger Woods' home where he can host new girlfriend

Tiger's home in Florida has many elements that add a romantic vibe. For starters, the surroundings are stunning thanks to the house sitting on 12 acres of lush and green land.

It's also incredibly private as it's located on the exclusive Jupiter Island, where only the super elite and rich live.

© Instagram Tiger Woods' home on Jupiter Island is huge

Tiger, who is a dad to Sam Alexis, 18, and Charlie Axel, 16, from his first marriage to Elin Nordegren, also has fun elements at home, too.

His home includes a huge cinema room, a huge living area with a cosy fireplace, and a professional-chef style kitchen with staff, meaning if Tiger wants to host Vanessa, 47, at home, he has the amenities to host the ideal date night.

Tiger bought the home in 2008 and was so devoted to staying there that he had it relandscaped completely.

The golfing champion parted with a cool $15 million to turn it into his dream home.

At the time he was living there with his wife Elin and eventually their two kids when they expanded their family, but the couple split in 2010.

© Getty Images Tiger Woods and ex-wife Elin Nordegren

Who is Vanessa Trump, Tiger Woods' new girlfriend?

Vanessa and Tiger share common ground when it comes to past relationships.

They were both previously married with children before coming together.

© Getty Images Donald Trump Jr and Vanessa Trump were married for 12 years

Vanessa was married to Donald Trump Jr. for 12 years before the pair amicably divorced in 2018. The former couple share five children, Kai, 17, Donald III, 15, Tristan, 13, Spencer, 12, and Chloe, aged 10.

The former daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump has worked as a model and an actress in the past, as well as running her own fashion line.