Simone Biles gets emotional as her parents share an adorable dance: '47 years strong'

Simone Biles has had a whirlwind summer cheered on by her country, her family and the whole world as she took home four medals during the Paris Olympics earlier this month. But her adoration for her mom and dad really shows she has not just gold medals, but a heart of gold, too.



The iconic athlete, considered the GOAT of gymnastics (and a veritable beauty icon), is practically a newlywed, having married Chicago Bears star Jonathan Owens last April. And it's clear who she holds high as #couplegoals to aspire to: her mom and dad, Ronald and Nellie Biles, who have been together for nearly half a century.

On August 24, the Olympic champion shared a video of her parents dancing as her dad turned 75, posting the video on Instagram. "47 years strong," she captioned the clip, along with a string of emotional-eyed emojis. "My parents are so cute."

© Instagram / Simone Biles Simone got emotional as her dad Ronald celebrated his 75th birthday with a dance with her mom Nellie, sharing the moment to Instagram

Simone’s dad’s official birthday was held in Paris on August 8, while he and Nellie watched their daughter - the most decorated gymnast of all time - notch up three golds and a silver during the Paris Games, but the family held another celebration later this month.



Simone captured the sweet moment: '47 years strong. My parents are so cute' with emotional crying eyes emojis

Ronald and Nellie - who are technically Simone's grandparents - adopted her and her younger sister Adria, after their own daughter, who is now estranged from Simone, was no longer able to care for the young girls. At the time, future gymnast Simone was just six years old.

© Instagram / Simone Biles The couple - who are technically Simone's grandparents - adopted the gymnast and her little sister when the girls' biological mother was unable to take care of them

And now, decades later, as they beam with pride at their daughter's accomplishments, 27-year-old Simone holds them in just as high regard.

In 2021, Simone showed her love for mom and dad on Instagram, sharing a snap of Ronald and Nellie giving her a kiss and a hug as she beamed with happiness. “Appreciation post for my sweet parents,” Simone wrote.

“Thanks for making sacrifices since day 1 so I can live out my dream.But most importantly thanks for always being there for me through all the highs and lows. You guys are the absolute best. I love y’all.”

© Instagram / Simone Biles After an exciting Paris Olympics, Simone is back in Chicago supporting her husband

Meanwhile, Simone and husband Jonathan are building the foundation of their own young marriage. The Bears safety was able to travel to Paris, taking a break from the Bears preseason training, to watch his talented wife in the Olympics, and now Simone is back in Chicago supporting her spouse.

This year, before her dad’s birthday celebration in Paris - where Ronald was spotted celebrating with the family wearing a Cleveland Browns football jersey and bright orange shorts - Simone posted a tribute to Jonathan as he celebrated his own big day in July. "Happy happy birthday to my husband, best friend, confidant and party goer. Thanks for being the calm to my storm! I love you with all my heart and I can’t wait to see what this year brings! Let’s do it big baby.”

© Instagram / Simone Biles Simone has revealed she won't be attending as many of Jonathan's games as she'd like in the coming months - she'll be busy with the 'Gold Over America Tour', which kicks off on September 16

And so far Simone has done it big, from taking home the gold(s) to celebrating her mom and dad’s love story - all that’s left now is to see if there’s a Super Bowl in the Bears’ future.

Simone, though, has revealed she won’t be appearing at as many games in the early part of the season, at least. She'll be busy working with the Gold Over America Tour, which kicks off in Oceanside on Sep 16 and wraps up in Detroit in November.

Simone has been happily married to Jonathan since April 22, 2023. The couple met on the dating app Raya more than three years earlier - "I didn’t know who she was," he later told Texas Monthly. "I just hadn't heard of her, and when I told her that, that's one of the things she liked” - and got engaged when the NFL player proposed in 2022.