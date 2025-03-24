Today's Dylan Dreyer poses on the beach with lookalike brothers during time spent at vacation home

After spending a few weeks hopping between the country and France on assignment while also juggling work commitments outside the TODAY studio, Dylan Dreyer is basking in family time.

The NBC News meteorologist, 43, shared earlier in the week on social media that she'd flown her rarely-seen brothers, Mike and James Dreyer, into New York to surprise her father Jim on his milestone 80th birthday.

"Surprised my dad for his 80th by flying in my brothers!" she captioned her photos from then. "Lots of family time and so…many…boys!!!! Happy birthday to the best dad in the world!!"

She then took to Instagram on Monday recapping the weekend of shenanigans the Dreyers got up to, including Dylan, her brothers, their father, and her three sons, Calvin, Ollie and Rusty.

Dylan included selfies on the beach with her dad, many photos of the boys rough-housing with their grandfather, who was more than willing to be the clown, and their uncles, hearty dinners, and well-deserved family downtime.

"What an amazing, low-key family weekend with my brothers in town celebrating my dad's 80th," the mom-of-three gushed. "Not sure which of us had the best time…the adults or the kids!! I hate that we all live so far apart…why is that a thing these days???"

Dylan often finds herself traveling for the job, as a meteorologist for TODAY as well as one of the co-anchors for the Third Hour, whether it was her trip earlier this year to New Orleans, an upcoming cruise in Miami, or a visit to the United Kingdom last year for the Royal Ascot.

The children's book author spoke with HELLO! last year about being back in London just ahead of the Summer Olympics that followed in Paris, and why she was almost prepared to move there herself.

"I think it would be an easy transition if I ever were to go out there [to London] and my life revolves around my kids. And Calvin with having celiac disease," she noted, highlighting a wide range of gluten-free products in English groceries catering to her son's condition.

"You know, it's honestly all I think about, I mean, all I have to do is feed kids all day long and it's hard to feed him sometimes and I just it would be fun to experiment and try to live there and see how much easier it would be to live with kids there."

She was even full of praise for the lower prices for gluten free items. "So all I did was fill up my suitcase with mostly flour but then even just the treats are different, you know, the biscuits and the cookies and just the bread, oh my gosh."

Dylan, who lives in a three-bedroom apartment in Manhattan with her sons and husband Brian Fichera, even dubbed London a "quieter" version of New York City, and found the peace alluring.

"I would love it," she said of relocating. "I'm a little more introverted. I think maybe that's why I'm drawn to London… what I also love when I go out to London is a lot of the green space and just getting to walk around and wander and people watch!"