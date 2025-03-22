Dylan Dreyer shares family surprise after Today absence: 'So many boys'

Dylan Dreyer had quite the welcome wagon when she returned home to the States after spending the last week in France on assignment for Today.

The meteorologist didn't appear to have much time to settle in as she had a big surprise planned for one very important family member.

Dylan took to Instagram on Friday and shared a fun photo of herself surrounded by "boys", sitting on a couch with her three sons, Calvin, Oliver, and Rusty, and her two older brothers, Mike and James.

The Today star revealed that she had flown her brothers in for a very special visit – their dad's milestone birthday.

Captioning the happy family snap, which also featured her dad, Jim, Dylan penned: "Surprised my dad for his 80th by flying in my brothers!

Lots of family time and so…many…boys!!!!" she added. "Happy birthday to the best dad in the world!!"

© Instagram Dylan was reunited with her brothers for their dad's birthday

The Dreyer siblings live in three different states in America, so don't get to see each other as often as they'd like.

But when James once surprised Dylan on National Siblings Day by rocking up on Today, he couldn't hold back how proud the family are of her.

© Instagram Dylan with her two older brothers, James and Mike

At the time, he told her co-hosts: "We're always in awe. We're so proud of her. We’re always like, 'Oh my gosh. Do you ever get used to it, you know, being on the camera and everything?'

"Every time we visit, we always ask her so many questions. 'Where you going next?' 'How was it when you went to the Olympics?' That was so awesome to hear about those stories, but very proud. So proud."

© Instagram Dylan with her family and her dad

Meanwhile, Dylan's trip to France, which included stops in Paris and Saint Nazaire, was in honor of the World America MSC Cruise – which has been built there.

She shared several updates on social media. Most recently, she posted pictures of herself posing outside the cruise ship, along with the caption: "Coat, or no coat.

"The important decisions this morning live from Saint Nazaire, France aboard the brand new @msccruisesofficial World America as they complete the finishing touches! @todayshow will be live from Miami ahead of her maiden voyage on April 9! Let the fun continue!!"

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer looked incredibly stylish during her trip to Paris

This week, it was announced that the Third Hour co-hosts will tour Miami's newest ship ahead of its maiden voyage in a special episode that will air on April 9.

Dylan opened up about her adventures at the start of the week, admitting she didn't even ask the producers why she was going to France, but jumped at the opportunity.

She also enjoyed sampling the local cuisine while overseas too, and highlighted some French pastries on her Instagram account.

© Instagram Dylan was in France on assignment for Today

With her children always at the front of her mind, she added in the caption that she was thinking up ways to make a gluten-free version for her oldest son Calvin, who has celiac disease.

She wrote: "I’ve been eating these delicious little French pastries like candy! I’m determined to make a gluten free version when I’m back home. Next Cooking with Cal???"