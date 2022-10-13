All we know about Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughters lives away from their Tennessee home The sisters have totally different passions

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have built quite a life for themselves in their 26 years of marriage, singing all over the world together and even starring in a hit show, Yellowstone's prequel, 1883.

MORE: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie shares photos from weekend celebration

However, most importantly, they have created an incredible family. The couple have three daughters, Gracie Katherine, 25, Maggie Elizabeth, 24, and Audrey Caroline, 20.

The five are a super tight-knit bunch, but still, while the girls' parents are certainly inspirational, and one or two of them are following in their footsteps, they are paving their own way in life and careers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Maggie made a rare appearance during a reunion with her sisters

MORE: Gracie McGraw celebrates 'greatest day of my life' with heartfelt message

The oldest, Gracie, lives in New York City. She recently just moved to a brand new apartment, and has been sharing glimpses of it on her Instagram.

Another thing she is keen on sharing with her singing talent, which she of course gets from her parents. However, rather than country music, she has a passion for Broadway, and has made appearances in various Broadway events and performances.

Now, the middle sister, Maggie, couldn't have more different passions. She graduated with a Master's degree from Stanford University just last year, and as of February 2022, according to The Hill, she was working as a staff assistant and legislative correspondent for congressman Jim Cooper, a Democratic representative from Tennessee.

Gracie is a talented singer

Her profile page at the Stanford website shows she got her Master's in Sustainability Science and Practice.

MORE: Tim McGraw honors Faith Hill with emotional anniversary tribute

MORE: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter's striking new photo has fans fixated on same thing

Upon her graduation from her Master's, her parents were quick to express just how proud they were of their middle child, and commended her "work ethic, her fierce love of her family and especially her passion to make the world a better place."

The McGraw-Hill bunch in 2015

Their little sister, Audrey, also lives in New York City, and she too has an interest in the performing arts world. She is actually following in her parents' footsteps and pursuing a career in the entertainment industry.

She attends the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, which has campuses in both New York City and Los Angeles.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.