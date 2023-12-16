SWAT's Shemar Moore recalls moment Susan Lucci finally won an Emmy: 'I didn't think she would win'

Susan Lucci accepted the Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award, with an emotional speech – but it was Shemar Moore who had the audience in laughter.

Shemar had presented the All My Children icon with her Emmy in 1999 after 18 previous nominations, and at the time exclaimed: "The streak is over!" But on December 15, he revealed what he almost said - and admitted he didn't think Susan would actually win.

Watch Shemar Moore announce Susan Lucci as the winner of the Daytime Emmy in 1999

"I flipped over the card, and I didn't think she was going to win, and I flipped over the card and I almost cussed," he told the audience of opening the envelope. "I said, 'Shh,' and then I said, 'The streak is over!'"

A video tribute for the 76-year-old saw Andy Cohen and Carol Burnett both recall their memories of Susan, with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos honoring the "enormous impact" Susan made on TV.

"We're so honored to celebrate you and the enormous impact you have had," said Mark, with Kelly adding: "Mark and I have many fond memories of our time on All My Children but without question, the best memory ever was seeing you win that Emmy.

"It was the most thrilling thing to happen to all of us in the room - and you deserved it."

"Susan, I am so happy for you, no one deserves it more than you," said Carol who starred alongside Susan in the soap.

"I had such a good time working with you on All My Children – but of course you're not the diva everyone thought you were, you are the opposite."

Holding back tears, Susan took to the stage and thanked the Academy, her family and fans for the honor.

"How lucky am I to dream my dreams of becoming an actress, and grow up and have my dreams come true?" she shared.

"There were obstacles and roadblocks – wannabe roadblocks and obstacles – but tonight is a night to celebrate and to say, 'Thank you.' On the 19th nomination, when I heard Shemar Moore announce, 'The streak is over,' I began by thanking God for the many blessings and I begin there again tonight, starting with my parents."

Susan continued: "Talking about luck, how lucky was I to be put in the hands of Agnes Nixon [the creator of All My Children]? She was a trailblazer, a visionary storyteller, who gave me the part of lifetime, the fabulously flawed Erika Kane."

"But fans saw behind the labels and could see that in Erika, there was a girl who had dreams for herself, and behind the naughtiness she had drive, and spirit, and spunk," the actress added, thanking the fans for "loving Erika Kane during the times when she wasn't so lovable".

"The icing on the cake for me tonight is that my son Andreas is with me," Susan concluded.

"It means so much to me to have you here with me, honey. I feel your dad's presence here with us, and I thank my husband Helmet Huber because he had everything to do with me standing here tonight and receiving this incredible award."

Susan has also appeared in Dallas, Hot in Cleveland, Army Wives and Devious Maids. In 2009 she competed on season seven of Dancing with the Stars with dance partner Tony Dovolani; she came sixth.

Susan married her husband in 1969; they were married for 53 years before Hubert died in 2022. They welcomed two children, Andreas and daughter Liza Huber, who was also a soap star, appearing in Passions.