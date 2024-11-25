Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jennifer Garner looks so different in unearthed photo — what would her teenage children say?
Jennifer Garner is seen walking in NYC on June 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images )© Raymond Hall

The Hollywood star is a doting mom to Violet, Fin and Samuel

Hanna Fillingham
US Managing Editor
3 minutes ago
Jennifer Garner isn't afraid to poke fun of herself and enjoyed going on a trip down memory lane over the weekend as she dug into the archives of her teenage photo album. 

The 13 Going on 30 actress found a photo of herself wearing theatre makeup as a teenager during an interview podcast Lipstick On the Rip with Molly Sims. 

She joked that she was her "worst beauty advice" when asked what the worst beauty advice she had ever received, before explaining that she only wore her theatre makeup during college. She went on to show a photo of herself wearing a full face of pale foundation with bright red lipstick and layers of mascara. "It's so bad!" she recalled. 

The pictures will no doubt have amused her three children, Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, who Jennifer in the past has said have great senses of humor. 

The Hollywood star opened up about their personalities during an interview on Dr. Aliza Pressman's podcast, Raising Good Humans

Jennifer Garner's makeup during her teenage years © Instagram
During the chat, Jennifer spoke about how her number one hope for all her children was for them to have a sense of humor. "Funny is number one. Please be funny, that's why I had you," she joked. 

The actress and her ex-husband Ben Affleck are notoriously private when it comes to their children and neither of them share photos of their kids online. 

Jennifer doesn't take herself too seriously © WWD
However, Violet made her Instagram debut recently after featuring on Jennifer Lopez's sister Lynda Lopez's Instagram page. Lynda had paid Violet a visit to Yale University, where she has been studying since September, and posted a picture of her "favorite Yaley" on her social media page. 

Violet became close to both JLo and her sister during her father's marriage to the Let's Get Loud hitmaker. Her college, located in New Haven, Connecticut, is not so far from New York City, where Lynda lives, and where Jennifer spends a lot of her time. 

Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet Affleck © Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin
Violet will no doubt be looking forward to going back to LA, where her family live, in time for Thanksgiving. 

Jennifer had opened up on several occasions about the bittersweet change at home ahead of Violet's move. Back in May, the star posted several pictures of herself crying at various events, including one of her at her daughter's graduation ceremony. 

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck © Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin
In the caption, she wrote: "Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate." 

A month later, ther mom-of-three appeared on the Today Show with her own mother, Patricia, where she spoke about family life. 

Jennifer Garner with her son Samuel © Allen Berezovsky
Referencing her tearful Instagram post, she told hosts Hoda Kotb and Sheinelle Jones: "I was a wreck the whole month leading up to it. Every awards ceremony, every final, everything, I just cried and cried at everything." 

However, when it came to the actual day, Jennifer just felt pride. She added: "Then, the day of (graduation) was so happy that there was nothing to be other than just so proud and happy."

