Susan Lucci, 77, wears glam silky suit for wonderful picture with special girlfriends

Susan Lucci is not slowing down. At age 77, the All My Children actress is still finding time for friends and fun, as her recent Instagram post reveals.

"Special day of pampering with BFF’s!!! Smiles and laughs and girlfriend time!!" she captioned the post, that showed her sitting with three friends on a sofa. Sitting in what appeared to be a spa, they looked fresh-faced as they smiled for the camera, with Susan rocking a loose silky shirt and matching pants.

"Absolute blessing to have such dear friends they are ageless like you, Susan," commented one fan as another wrote: "Nothing greater.. and the laughs with old friends are so therapeutic.. so glad you’re enjoying yourselves!!"

Susan lives in Long Island, and her spa day came after she visited the City for a fun day out at the Met.

"NY on Sunday," she wrote, adding a music emoji, continuing: "Surrounded by endless beauty and wonder at The Met!"

In the picture she rocked jeans and a sweater paired with a large faux fur jacket.

Susan found fame in the 1980s on the daytime soap as Erika Kane; she famously was nominated for 18 Daytime Emmy Awards before she won in 1999.

She was married to Helmut Huber for 43 years; he passed away in 2022.

© Cindy Ord Helmut and Susan attend The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection 2020

Earlier in October she posted a reel of memories of her years with Helmut; the series of gorgeous pictures was posted on what would have been his 86th birthday."Happy Birthday in Heaven, Honey—you wonderful handsome man you," she captioned the reel of pictures and videos of memories from their years together.

Many of the moments saw Helmut in the kitchen, sharpening knives and plating up delicious dishes for his wife, selfies with close friends, and Helmut holding a newborn baby close to his chest. See the video below:

Susan Lucci posts emotional tribute to late husband on special occasion

"A family man, he was a loyal friend, and loved them deeply," a family statement read announcing his passing."With a roaring sense of humor, larger-than-life personality, and a practical problem-solver, he lived his life to the fullest."