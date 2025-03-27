Nikki Glaser reveals major transformation in shocking before and after photos

Nikki Glaser showcased her major transformation on Wednesday after her stunning appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The comedienne took to Instagram to share a set of shocking before and after pictures from her first-ever appearance on the show in 2009, compared to the most recent time in March.

In the first picture, Nikki sported a simple strapless black dress with a black cardigan, adding knee-high black boots to the look.

She wore her blonde locks straight down her back with soft bangs framing her face as she spoke to Jay Leno, the previous host of The Tonight Show.

The 40-year-old compared the look to Wednesday's appearance, where she seemed incredibly confident in a metallic silver ruched dress that fell to her mid-thigh.

Her hair was worn in beachy waves with a noticeably warmer blonde tint than her 2009 hairstyle.

© Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image Nikki appeared on The Tonight Show on Wednesday

"First Tonight Show Jan 2009 ———-> Latest Tonight Show Mar 2025," she captioned the post, along with a slew of backstage snaps where she wore a tailored black suit with a cut-out below her neck.

Her fans were stunned at the incredible transformation, taking to her comments section to share their shock.

"Leg work out. Post it. Immediately. Thank you. I love you," wrote one, while another added, "Aging like FINE WINE."

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images Her first appearance on the show was in 2009

"Ummm I'll have what she's having," quipped another, while a fourth commented, "Getting hotter and looking hotter!"

The 40-year-old was just 24 when she first appeared on the show, and joked about the plastic surgery she has received in the 16 years since. "Wait till the facelift," Nikki said on Wednesday's show. "That's coming. August 2026. I'm gonna do it. I have no problem with that."

"You've got to do it subtly, so they go, 'What's she doing?' and you can just go, 'Just meditating more,'" she quipped.

© Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image Nikki revealed that she had undergone plastic surgery

"I'm doing the type of meditation that removes your eyelid skin.' That's what they say, 'I'm drinking more water. I'm just working on my gut health, so my brow has been lowered two inches.'"

She continued: "There's kind of a stigma around getting face work or investing in your beauty and doing all these procedures. And there is maybe a little bit of a sadness to it, but I kind of also am like, 'Well, it makes my life better.' People treat you better when you're hotter. It's just a fact. It's a sad fact of life."

Nikki previously joked that she forewent a brow lift when she got the call to host the 2025 Golden Globes.

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images She has been steadily building her career for two decades

"Everyone goes, 'That's so sad, why don't you love the way you were born?' and it's like 'Well, why did you go to college? Why don't you love the brain you were born with? Why did you pay thousands of dollars to that institution?" she countered.

The blonde bombshell made headlines with her controversial comments surrounding weight-loss drugs, revealing that she fully supported people's choice to take Ozempic. "Oh, I love it, I love it," she told Jimmy on the show. "I'm like, do it, do it. I have no judgment."

"If you want to do Ozempic, hell yeah, girl. I want people to feel more comfortable talking about doing it, because I feel like there's, like, this shame – and the shame is only from thin people who want you to stay fat. Like that's really where it's coming from."