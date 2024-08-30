Nikki Glaser named Golden Globes 2025 host – all we know about the comedian

Nikki Glaser has been confirmed as host for the 2025 Golden Globes – and the 40-year-old is ready to be canceled.

The awards show – the first of the season – has notoriously struggled with hosts in recent years, but Nikki, who cited past Golden Globes hosts Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Ricky Gervais as inspiration, said in a statement that she hopes to "continue in that time-honored tradition (that might also get me canceled)".

© Frank Micelotta Nikki Glaser, 40, will host the Golden Globes

"I am absolutely thrilled to be hosting the Golden Globes. It’s one of my favorite nights of television and now I get a front row seat (actually, I think I have to host from the stage)," the 40-year-old said in a press statement.

"The Golden Globes is not only a huge night for TV and film, but also for comedy. It’s one of the few times that show business not only allows, but encourages itself to be lovingly mocked (at least I hope so). (God I hope so). It’s an exciting, yet challenging gig because it’s live, unpredictable, and in front of Hollywood’s biggest stars (who also might be getting wasted while seated next to their recent exes)."

But what do we know about Nikki?

When did Nikki Glaser begin comedy?

Born in Ohio, Nikki began stand-up at the age of 18, writing in her college form room.

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Nikki has been at the centre of some of the best roasts of the century

"I remember it. I was a freshman in college and everyone in my dorm took over the cafeteria like a study hall. I went in there and instead of studying I just looked at them, judged them and tried to think, 'What would Sarah Silverman say about these people?' I didn't know how to write jokes — I just knew the stand-ups I knew. I wrote from the perspective of my favorite stand-ups because I didn't know what my perspective was yet," she once recalled.

© Brad Barket Nikki Glaser (L) and Amy Schumer attend the Inside Amy Schumer 3rd Season Premiere Party

What films has Nikki starred in?

Nikki has appeared in Amy Schumer's comedy films Trainwreck (2015) and I Feel Pretty (2018) and has appeared on shows such as Inside Amy Schumer and A.P. Bio.

On TV she was the star of the 2022 reality show Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? on E!, and she hosted the Reality TV dating shows Blind Date (2019) on Bravo and FBoy Island on HBO Max & The CW and its spinoff Lovers and Liars on The CW.

© Eric McCandless Nikki Glaser and Gleb Savchenko on Dancing with the Stars in 2018

Has Nikki Glaser been on Dancing with the Stars?

Yes! Nikki competed in Dancing with the Stars in 2018. She was partnered with professional dancer Gleb Savchenko but they were the first couple eliminated from the competition.

In 2022 she appeared in The Masked Singer where she finished third.

© Matt Winkelmeyer Tom Brady and Nikki Glaser speak onstage during The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady for the Netflix is a Joke Festival

Did Nikki Glaser roast Tom Brady?

The comedian is most well known for her barbed quips, and she has participated in the roasts of Rob Lowe (2016), Bruce Willis (2018), Alec Baldwin (2019), and Tom Brady (2024).

The Tom Brady roast saw her find mainstream fame, with one of her jokes referencing his retirement and former romance with Blue Bloods actress Bridget Moynahan.

"You retired, then you came back, and then you retired again," she began, "I mean, I get it — it’s hard to walk away from something that’s not your pregnant girlfriend."

Bridget was pregnant with their now-18-year-old son Jack when he ended their three-year relationship.

© Kevin Mazur Chris Convy and Nikki have been dating for 10 years

Who is Nikki Glaser dating?

Nikki has been dating executive TV producer Chris Convy for 10 years, and they live in Ohio together.How old is Nikki Galser?Nikki is 40; her birthday is June 1, 1984.

