Amanda Bynes' strong response to dealing with struggles in the spotlight revealed
Amanda Bynes during Amanda Bynes, Shia LaBeouf and Raven Symone Vist MTV's "TRL" - Spetember 29, 2005 at MTV Studios - Times Square in New York City, New York, United States© Getty Images

The Amanda Show also included Drake Bell and Josh Peck among its cast

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Amanda Bynes has lived her life away from the spotlight in recent years, struggling publicly with her mental health and being in a conservatorship from 2013 to 2022.

The 38-year-old former child star has not acted in a project since 2010's Easy A and while she briefly made a return to the spotlight in 2023 as co-host of Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast, she left after one episode to reportedly get her manicurist license.

However, the 2024 docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV brought her story back to light following the allegations that came to light about Nickelodeon's Dan Schneider, who worked closely with her on All That and The Amanda Show.

Amanda Bynes admitted she had gained weight over her depression© Instagram
Amanda has lived her life away from Hollywood in recent years

One of the other biggest stories to break from the docuseries was of Drake Bell, who made his own return to the spotlight after a turbulent break from TV.

The actor and musician, also 38, spoke extensively also of his memories working on Drake & Josh with Josh Peck, and the two reunited for a two-parter episode of Josh's podcast Good Guys to break down their friendship, separation and reconciliation since their tenure on Nickelodeon ended.

Co-host Ben Soffer noted, however, when discussing the documentary on the podcast that Amanda's absence left a notable hole in Quiet on Set and asked the pair about their own interactions with her in recent years.

FOX PRESENTS: Amanda Bynes (L) and Emma Stone in the FOX Presents network theatrical premiere of Easy A, airing Friday, May 20 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images) © FOX
Amanda's last movie role was in the 2010 film "Easy A"

Drake mentioned that he last spoke with her a few years ago. "I randomly talked to her, like, it was 2017, maybe? It's around that time," he recalled. "I randomly messaged her." 

"She was in the news or something, and I was just thinking about her. And I was like, 'Oh, I'm just gonna message her. She'll never see it. She'll never respond.'"

Actress Amanda Bynes arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere "Semi-Pro" at the Mann Village Theater on February 19, 2008 in Westwood, California.© Getty Images
The actress was a pivotal topic of conversation in the docuseries "Quiet on Set"

To his surprise, "she responded," and they exchanged messages for a little while before things petered out. Drake and Josh worked closely with Amanda on the sketch and variety show The Amanda Show during its run from 1999 to 2002.

"Other than being on the show, and, you know, she was an idol to me. I mean, I grew up on All That. One of the most talented people on the label," the pair continued, with Drake adding: "When I got to audition for The Amanda Show, she may as well have been Rachel on Friends. She was the biggest thing on the planet to me."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Amanda Bynes opposite "Virgin River's" Alexandra Breckenridge in "She's the Man"

Josh, also 38, explained that he had had more frequent interactions with her, and expressed just how much he saw her leading with positivity and responding to her very public struggles by trying to remain upbeat.

"I see her, like, every two to three years, we'll run into each other, and she's just the greatest," he continued. "She was great then, she remains great, and such a good person." 

Amanda Bynes with Drake Bell and Josh Peck© Getty Images
Her former co-stars Josh Peck and Drake Bell reminisced about their experiences with her

"Obviously has had some public struggles, but I just think she's got one of the great hearts and great skills, great talents of anyone there is," he said, with Drake also adding: "That's all I've ever experienced with Amanda was just like this dynamite force of nature when it comes to talent."

Amanda Bynes now lives a life away from the spotlight© Instagram
"She was great then, she remains great, and such a good person."

"Watching her was like watching Carol Burnett, Tracey Ullman." 

