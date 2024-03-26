Amanda Bynes' net worth revealed ahead of former Nickelodeon star's 38th birthday

Amanda Bynes was once one of the most popular young stars in Hollywood, with a glittering career as a TV and movie actress.

But heartbreakingly, she found herself on a downward spiral which would result in many run-ins with the law and mental health incidents over the years.

Now, the former Nickelodeon star is preparing for her 38th birthday on April 3 and her life looks very different than it did more than a decade ago.

Throughout her hardships, has she maintained any of her millions and what is her net worth now?

© Photo: Getty Images Amanda was a child star

Fame at 13

Amanda was just a teenager when she cemented herself as one of Nickelodeon's biggest talents.

She kickstarted her career with the network in the children's variety show All That, before landing her own comedy series, The Amanda Show.

Amanda confessed that being cast in the show "was a dream come true," and it opened doors in the entertainment industry for her.

Amanda quickly became a teen queen and had a host of starring roles in movies such as What a Girl Wants, She's the Man, Hairspray and Easy A.

© Christopher Polk Amanda during Nickelodeon's 18th Annual Kids Choice Awards

Trouble behind the scenes

While things appeared picture perfect for Amanda on screen, behind the scenes things were starting to unravel.

She fell out with her family and ran away from home on several occasions. She tried and failed to be emancipated from her mom and dad, Lynn and Rick.

This was one of many topics discussed on the new controversial docuseries, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, which looks into the toxic working conditions of Nickelodeon.

© Instagram Amanda Bynes now lives a life away from the spotlight

Amanda's net worth in 2010

In 2010, Amanda stepped back from the limelight after making her final movie, Easy A.

At the pinnacle of her career, Amanda was raking in approximately $3 million per year and Celebrity Net Worth pinned her fortune at between $8 and $9 million in the year she quit Hollywood.

The years that followed, saw Amanda blow through her savings. Her parents were granted conservatorship over their famous daughter in 2013 and they claimed in court documents that she'd spent $1.2 million in one year and was homeless with no income.

Amanda tried to be emancipated from her parents

At the time, they laid out a clear picture of Amanda's finances and said that at that point she owned $5.7 million worth of assets, which were made up of a roughly equal mix of cash/securities and real estate.

Drugs and mental health issues

Amanda turned to drugs and began smoking marijuana before progressing to molly and ecstasy.

She also said she "abused Adderall" and tried cocaine.

© Instagram Amanda found fame as a Nickelodeon star but turned to drugs

Amanda got heavily into my drug use and later confessed "it became a really dark and sad world for me".

Several arrests for the likes of DUI arrests, possession and criminal damage followed and in July 2013, she was detained for a mental health evaluation after she set fire to a neighbor's driveway near her home in Thousand Oaks, California.

Amanda Bynes' net worth 2024

Her life has been a rollercoaster over the last decade with rehab stays and even a 72-hour psychiatric hold in 2023.

But she has also earned herself an associate degree from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles.

Her current net worth in 2024 is estimated at $6 million.

She has been open about her mental health issues

Much of her worth is generated from rental income from her Calabasas home. She bought the property for $1.87 million in 2011 and it is now worth $4 million. It was listed for rent in 2023 for $16,500 a month.

What is Amanda Bynes doing now?

Amanda rarely shares photos on social media but occasionally gives glimpses into her ultra-private life.

She began work on a podcast with Paul Sieminski in 2023 but they only made one episode before calling time on the project due to not being able to get the guests they wanted.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.