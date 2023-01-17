All we know of Amanda Bynes' life since she quit acting amid upcoming comeback The star quit acting in 2010 and was released from her conservatorship in 2022

It has been over ten years since Amanda Bynes' last film credit, but it appears she is ready to be back in the spotlight again.

Once a Hollywood leading lady when it came to romantic comedies of the late 2000's, the former child star abruptly quit comedy with a single tweet in 2010, seemingly at the peak of her career.

"Being an actress isn't as fun as it may seem. If I don't love something anymore, I stop doing it. I don't love acting anymore, so I've stopped doing it. I know 24 is a young age to retire, but you heard it here first," she wrote from her now-deleted account.

Following a series of legal troubles, including two DUI charges and two hit-and-runs, plus several mental health challenges, she was placed on psychiatric hold in 2013 and 2014 in Los Angeles, which led to a conservatorship being granted to her parents, Lynn Organ and Rick Bynes.

She briefly returned to the spotlight in 2018 with a cover story on Paper Magazine, for which she opened up about her past drug use, though she still stayed away from acting and kept her personal private.

In 2020, she announced she was engaged to her partner, Paul Michael. The couple ended their engagement in 2022, but TMZ reported in October of the same year that they are still romantically involved.

The star got her first big break when she was ten years old

After nine years under a conservatorship, in February of 2022, and with her mother's approval, Amanda filed for the arrangement to come to an end, and a judge ruled in her favor in March.

Now the 36-year-old seems ready for a comeback, and she is honoring her first big acting break in the process.

Amanda starred in films such as She's the Man, Hairspray, What a Girl Wants, Easy A, and Sydney White

People Magazine confirmed that she is set to join her former All That co-stars for a panel at the upcoming '90s Con, which is to take place at the Connecticut Convention Center from 17 to 19 March.

"I'm really excited to reunite with my cast mates and meet the fans at '90s Con," she told the outlet. All That, a Saturday Night Live-style sketch show for kids, ran on Nickelodeon from 1996 to 2000. It eventually landed Amanda her own spin-off, The Amanda Show, which ran from 1999 to 2002.

