Amanda Bynes transformation over the years - from Nickelodeon star to adult

As she's gone from teen idol to nail technician, Amanda Bynes has undergone perhaps one of the most drastic transformations in Hollywood history.

As a child star, she was one of Nickelodeon's flagship faces, appearing in All That and The Amanda Show. She went on to have a promising career as a movie star, appearing in some of the most beloved teen flicks, from She's The Man to Easy A.

Yet not long after she retired from acting in 2010, Amanda faced personal difficulties which meant that from 2013 to 2022, she was under a conservatorship.

As the former star turns 38 on April 3, here's how she's transformed over the years.

All That breakout

© Jeff Kravitz Amanda Bynes in 1997

Amanda first appeared on TV screens as a cast member for Nickelodeon sketch show All That. Here she is, aged 11, alongside co-star John Leguizamo.

Bona fide teen star

© Frank Trapper Amanda Bynes, 2000

Following success from All That, Amanda got her very own slot called The Amanda Show which was critically acclaimed, receiving a number of awards. She was 13 when the show started.

Teen flick legend

© Jon Kopaloff Amanda with Channing Tatum and Robert Hoffman for She's The Man

As she became an adult, Amanda moved into working on some of the best-loved teen films. Most notably, She's The Man, which came out in 2006, which she starred in with Channing Tatum.

In promoting the film, Amanda opted for some glam highlights in her signature brunette hair, and some bronzey makeup.

Her last film before retirement

© FOX Amanda Bynes in Easy A

Another cult classic teen film Amanda starred in was Easy A, alongside a then-unknown Emma Stone. Playing Christian Queen Bee Marianne Bryant, she opted to dye her brunette hair blonde, which she wore long and flowing for the film.

Sadly after the successful flick, Amanda went on an indefinite hiatus from filming.

Amanda opts for wigs

© Neilson Barnard Amanda attends court in a wig

By 2013, Amanda experienced personal troubles as she was charged with reckless endangerment and drug possession, following a DUI charge in 2012.

The star was detained after she tried to start a small fire in the driveway of a total stranger, and was hospitalized under a 72-hour mental-health evaluation hold. Her parents filed for conservatorship, which was granted in August.

During this time, while appearing in court, Amanda opted to wear wigs. She could be seen covering her face with the wigs while hiding from photographers.

Conservatorship

© Bauer-Griffin Amanda in 2015

Amanda mostly kept a low profile while under conservatorship, but she was spotted in some rare public appearances in 2015.

Seemingly forgoing the wigs, Amanda opted for bleach blonde long tresses and sunglasses with more casual looks.

Re-emergence and new tattoo

© Instagram Amanda Bynes was a Nickelodeon star

In a new transformation, Amanda opted for a heart-shaped tattoo on her face. By 2022, she filed to end her conservatorship, with the support of her parents. During 2023, she announced her new career as a manicurist, and earlier in 2024 she announced a podcast with friend Paul Sieminski.