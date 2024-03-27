Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Amanda Bynes transformation over the years - from Nickelodeon star to adult
The She's The Man star has undergone a major transformation

2 minutes ago
UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - JUNE 05: Actress Amanda Bynes arrives at the 2011 MTV Movie Awards at Universal Studios' Gibson Amphitheatre on June 5, 2011 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
Bryony Gooch
US Writer
As she's gone from teen idol to nail technician, Amanda Bynes has undergone perhaps one of the most drastic transformations in Hollywood history. 

As a child star, she was one of Nickelodeon's flagship faces, appearing in All That and The Amanda Show. She went on to have a promising career as a movie star, appearing in some of the most beloved teen flicks, from She's The Man to Easy A

Yet not long after she retired from acting in 2010, Amanda faced personal difficulties which meant that from 2013 to 2022, she was under a conservatorship.

As the former star turns 38 on April 3, here's how she's transformed over the years.

All That breakout

(EXCLUSIVE, Premium Rates Apply) John Leguizamo and Amanda Bynes (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)© Jeff Kravitz
Amanda Bynes in 1997

Amanda first appeared on TV screens as a cast member for Nickelodeon sketch show All That. Here she is, aged 11, alongside co-star John Leguizamo.

Bona fide teen star

(Original Caption) Actress Amanda Bynes with her award. (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)© Frank Trapper
Amanda Bynes, 2000

Following success from All That, Amanda got her very own slot called The Amanda Show which was critically acclaimed, receiving a number of awards. She was 13 when the show started.

Teen flick legend

Channing Tatum, Amanda Bynes and Robert Hoffman during DreamWorks' "She's the Man" Los Angeles Premiere - Red Carpet at Mann's Village in Westwood, California, United States. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)© Jon Kopaloff
Amanda with Channing Tatum and Robert Hoffman for She's The Man

As she became an adult, Amanda moved into working on some of the best-loved teen films. Most notably, She's The Man, which came out in 2006, which she starred in with Channing Tatum. 

In promoting the film, Amanda opted for some glam highlights in her signature brunette hair, and some bronzey makeup.

Her last film before retirement

FOX PRESENTS: Amanda Bynes (L) and Emma Stone in the FOX Presents network theatrical premiere of Easy A, airing Friday, May 20 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images) © FOX
Amanda Bynes in Easy A

Another cult classic teen film Amanda starred in was Easy A, alongside a then-unknown Emma Stone. Playing Christian Queen Bee Marianne Bryant, she opted to dye her brunette hair blonde, which she wore long and flowing for the film.

Sadly after the successful flick, Amanda went on an indefinite hiatus from filming.

Amanda opts for wigs

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 09: Amanda Bynes attends an appearance at Manhattan Criminal Court on July 9, 2013 in New York City. Bynes is facing charges of reckless endangerment, tampering with evidence and criminal possession of marijuana in relation to her arrest on May 23, 2013. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)© Neilson Barnard
Amanda attends court in a wig

By 2013, Amanda experienced personal troubles as she was charged with reckless endangerment and drug possession, following a DUI charge in 2012. 

The star was detained after she tried to start a small fire in the driveway of a total stranger, and was hospitalized under a 72-hour mental-health evaluation hold. Her parents filed for conservatorship, which was granted in August. 

During this time, while appearing in court, Amanda opted to wear wigs. She could be seen covering her face with the wigs while hiding from photographers.

Conservatorship

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 25: Amanda Bynes is seen on August 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)© Bauer-Griffin
Amanda in 2015

Amanda mostly kept a low profile while under conservatorship, but she was spotted in some rare public appearances in 2015. 

Seemingly forgoing the wigs, Amanda opted for bleach blonde long tresses and sunglasses with more casual looks.

Re-emergence and new tattoo

Amanda Bynes was a Nickelodeon star© Instagram
Amanda Bynes was a Nickelodeon star

In a new transformation, Amanda opted for a heart-shaped tattoo on her face. By 2022, she filed to end her conservatorship, with the support of her parents. During 2023, she announced her new career as a manicurist, and earlier in 2024 she announced a podcast with friend Paul Sieminski.

