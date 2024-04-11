Amanda Bynes shares big career news following support from fans

Amanda Bynes is looking to restart her professional life, but don't expect to see her back on the screen anytime soon.

The former actress, who recently celebrated her 38th birthday, has been inching her way back to a life in the spotlight as of late, and has recently given fans glimpses into her life today through social media.

Now, the What I Like About You alum has shared that rather than heading back to set, she's actually going to school, as she continues to pursue her dreams of becoming a manicurist.

© Instagram Amanda is pursuing a career as a nail tech

Amanda – who had previously shared she had an upcoming manicurist exam, and it sparked an influx of support from fans on X, formerly known as Twitter – detailed her exciting career plans on her Instagram Stories this week.

She explained: "Since I haven't passed the board exam yet to get my manicurist license, I started back at school to study manicurist theory and to practice doing acrylics before I take the test again," adding: "So I'll be good to go when I get a job at a nail salon."

Amanda has hinted at her passion for being a nail technician as far back as 2022, when she shared she was in cosmetology school.

© MEGA The former actress is still living in Los Angeles

Late last year, she reiterated her plans when she announced she would be putting on pause her newly launched podcast after only the premiere episode, in order to focus on her nail tech aspirations.

She wrote on Instagram Stories at the time: "I was actually surprised [at the success] and of course was going to keep going after friends encouraged me to," but noted: "After thinking about it, though, I would rather get my manicurist license and have a consistent job. I'm going to follow that path instead. Thank you for following my journey!"

© Instagram The former actress has been giving updates on her life through social media

Once a Hollywood leading lady when it came to sitcoms and romantic comedies in the late 1990s and 2000s, Amanda abruptly quit comedy with a single tweet in 2010, seemingly at the peak of her career.

"Being an actress isn't as fun as it may seem. If I don't love something anymore, I stop doing it. I don't love acting anymore, so I've stopped doing it. I know 24 is a young age to retire, but you heard it here first," she wrote from her now-deleted account.

© FOX Amanda in Easy A, starring Emma Stone

Following a series of legal troubles, including two DUI charges and two hit-and-runs, plus several mental health challenges, she was placed on psychiatric hold in 2013 and 2014 in Los Angeles, which led to a conservatorship being granted to her parents, Lynn Organ and Rick Bynes.

After nine years under a conservatorship, in February of 2022, and with her mother's approval, Amanda filed for the arrangement to come to an end, and a judge ruled in her favor in March.

