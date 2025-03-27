Where has Duffy been revealed - as singer reappears 10 years after kidnap plot

Duffy has stayed out of the spotlight for a while, ever since revealing in early 2020 that she was the victim of a horrific kidnapping ordeal.

In the years since, fans have been wondering what the Welsh singer has been up to, and it seems that they may finally have a new hint – as the star has been seen for the first time in 10 years.

A brand new TikTok clip of the singer, now 40, saw her lip syncing along to an upcoming remix of her noughties classic 'Mercy', leaving fans shocked to see her back in the public eye.

WATCH: Duffy makes first public appearance in ten years

Duffy first spoke about her situation, where she was held captive and abused, in 2020, in a harrowing Instagram post that has since been taken down explaining her public disappearance.

In the comment section of the brand new video, fans shared their excitement and inundated the 'Warwick Avenue' singer with support.

One fan commented: "Duffy! Where have you been?" while another added: "Duffy: you were, are and always will be SENSATIONAL. Welcome back".

A third penned: "Yesss Take back your Power Duffy", and a different fan praised her resilience: "love Duffy, the girls been through an awful experience, I pray you come out the other side. big up Duffy [heart emoji]".

Duffy's disappearance

In an incredibly brave post in February 2020, Duffy spoke out about the incredibly shocking situation that preceded her disappearance.

She revealed that she had been assaulted and held captive over a period of days, adding: "Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There's no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine".

© WireImage Duffy opened up about her kidnapping incident in early 2020

Soon after, in April of the same year, she posted an extended statement with more detail about the incident, additionally sharing that she had been blackmailed.

Duffy also explained that she had moved home five times in the immediate three years, "never feeling safe from the rapist". The 'Warwick Avenue' singer had first moved to Crouch End in North London from her home in Pembrokeshire, where her family relocated in 1994, following her parents' divorce.

© Getty Images Duffy moved house five times in the three years following the incident

She concluded the statement: "I ask myself now, as I write this… what makes me feel more beautiful, more hopeful and more at peace? So, if I do indeed press SEND and put this online, I hope it brings me the smile in my eyes, the light in my life, that has been absent for just so long.

"I can now leave this decade behind. Where the past belongs. Hopefully no more "what happened to Duffy" questions, now you know… and I am free."