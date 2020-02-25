Duffy has revealed in a shocking statement that she was held captive and sexually assaulted, which resulted in her sudden disappearance from the spotlight. The singer bravely shared her experience in an Instagram post on Tuesday evening, she wrote: "You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why."

She continued: "A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken?

Duffy bravely shared her horrific attack on Instagram

"And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy." She concluded: "Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience."

Her followers were quick to express their sadness and relief that she is finally able to speak about her ordeal. One commented: "Omg. I’m shocked. Sending you love," another said: "We love you Duffy. Glad you’re healing." And a third added: "Thank you so much for sharing this Duffy. I missed you for so many years and always wondered what had happened. I think this will inspire many people. You have a lot of courage to handle it all by yourself and I’m certain your voice will reflect your experiences from a place of light."

If you are feeling depressed or having suicidal thoughts, help and support is available right now. You don't have to struggle with difficult feelings alone. The Samaritans is there to help when you're feeling down or desperate. Call 116 123.