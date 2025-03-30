Joan Collins, 91, shares ultra-rare photo of children Tara and Alexander

Joan Collins is feeling nostalgic. One of the many A-listers marking Mother's Day on Instagram, the actress – who is a doting mum of three – reflected on her parenthood journey.

A trip down memory lane

Posting a black-and-white photo from her travels with her daughter, Tara and son Alexander, Joan quipped: "Sending love…and STRENGTH…to all mothers today…particularly those with #twoundertwo. I should know."

Accompanied by her two eldest children in the snap, Joan, 91, looked seriously glam as she posed in a retro Baker Boy cap and a tailored coat dress. Captured during the mid-'60s, Joan was yet to welcome her youngest child, Katyana, at this point.

Joan's marriage to Anthony Newley

It was during Joan's marriage to Doctor Dolittle star Anthony Newley that she became a mum for the first time. Tara, now 61, was born on October 12, 1963, while Alexander (also known as Sacha), now 59, made his grand entrance on 8 September 1965.

© Getty Joan Collins pictured with her ex-husband Anthony Newley

"I was already pregnant when I married Tony Newley. I was 29, I'd been an actress for ten years, and I was getting a bit bored and broody," Joan told The Sunday Times in 2020.

© Instagram Joan with her eldest daughter Tara

"I wanted a little girl, and I got my Tara Cynara — she was the centre of my world. Sacha came along when Tara was 13 months old, so I had two under two. I was a full-on, hands-on mother until they went to nursery.

© David M. Benett The actress is also a proud mum to a son named Alexander

"By then, we were living in Beverly Hills, and I started to get a lot of roles in television. That's when I realised that I loved acting and I loved the business. I just wanted to get back to work."

Welcoming her third child with husband Ron Kass

Following Joan's divorce from Tony in 1971, the A-lister found love with recording executive Ron Kass, whom she married in 1972.

© Express, Getty Joan pictured with her third husband, American businessman and recording executive Ron Kass

"I was 35 and determined never to get hitched again. But then I met a tall, handsome American called Ronald S. Kass through a mutual friend," she wrote in a column for MailOnline. "Within weeks, he'd asked me to marry him. This was jumping the gun, to say the least, as he was still married himself, with three kids under six.

© Getty Joan welcomed her youngest daughter Katyana in 1972

"We married, our darling Katyana — known as Katy — was born soon afterwards, and the next three years were among the happiest in my life." Joan and Ross eventually divorced in 1983.

Reuniting with her children

As of 2002, the A-lister is married to film producer and fellow actor, Percy Gibson. The duo – who are primarily based in London – often reunite with Tara, Alexander and Katyana, with Joan posting photos from their meet-ups on Instagram.