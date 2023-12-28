Dame Joan Collins, 90, shares heartwarming glimpse inside her family Christmas

Joan Collins recently shared glimpses of her Christmas Day celebration on Instagram, surrounded by her husband Percy Gibson, her seldom-seen brother Bill, and other family members.

At 90 years old, Joan radiated festive charm, donning a vibrant red roll-neck jumper, accessorized with a striking cross necklace and sparkling earrings.

Her dark hair was elegantly pulled back into a chic bun, and she later added a touch of luxury with a brown fur gilet.

Percy, Joan's husband, also joined in the festive fun, posing playfully under the Christmas tree in a fur Santa hat.

© Instagram Joan Collins shares glimpse inside her family Christmas

Joan's Instagram caption read: “Another fabulous family party on Christmas Day hosted by my sister-in-law Hazel and brother Bill for daughter Katy, Barry Langford, Umair Asanti, Ivan Massow, godson Theo, and friend Alan.”

Joan and Percy celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary last year. Originally from Peru, Percy is a notable Hollywood producer, best known for his work on "Who Wants to be a Millionaire."

© Instagram Joan with her daughter

Despite being 31 years younger than Joan, Percy, her fifth husband, has been a significant part of her life. Her previous marriages include Maxwell Reed, Anthony Newley, Ron Kass, and Peter Holm.

Joan has often spoken highly of Percy, expressing her deep affection and gratitude for his support in an interview with Saga magazine.

© Instagram Joan's husband Percy unwraps presents

"He takes care of everything," Joan said, praising his role in managing their finances and looking after her children. She added, "He's the love of my life. It's a great marriage, a great relationship."

The couple's romance began with a strong foundation of friendship and deepened over time. Their decision to marry was partly influenced by a life-changing event when a last-minute change of plans saved Percy from being near the World Trade Center on 9/11.

© Instagram Joan her family and friends at Christmas

In her book "Behind The Shoulder Pads," Joan describes Percy as 'the best lover I ever had,' highlighting the strength and intimacy of their relationship.

She also credits having separate bathrooms as a key to their happy marriage, acknowledging their fortunate circumstances.

