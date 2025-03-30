Skip to main contentSkip to footer
GMA's Lara Spencer has fans seeing triple with extra special family photo
GMA's Lara Spencer has fans seeing triple with extra special family photo
lara spencer white dress golden globes © Getty

GMA's Lara Spencer has fans seeing triple with extra special family photo

The Good Morning America anchor reunited with her daughter Kat

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Lara Spencer has fans seeing not double, but triple, with her latest family photo.

The Good Morning America anchor has spent the last few days visiting her daughter Katharine in Tampa, Florida — where her Vanderbilt University lacrosse team is competing — and for the special reunion, her mother also joined.

In addition to Kat, 20, the doting mom also shares son Duff, 23, with her ex-husband David Haffenreffer, a former CNN reporter who she was married to from 2000 to 2015.

Photo shared by Lara Spencer on Instagram February 2025 featuring her husband Richard McVey from a vacation in Courchevel, France© Instagram
Lara and her husband Richard McVey

Over the weekend, as the Spencers continue to enjoy their family reunion, Lara took to Instagram and shared glimpses into it.

Showing off the family's impressive genes, Lara shared a photo featuring her — in Vanderbilt lacrosse merch of course — posing next to her mother, Carolyn von Seelen, her daughter Kat, plus her sisters, and they couldn't look more alike.

In a separate post, Lara shared more photos of the family reunion, highlighting how they all supported Kat's lacrosse game as they twinned in their Vanderbilt shirts.

Photo shared by Lara Spencer on Instagram March 2025 featuring her daughter Kat, her mo Carolyn, as well as her sisters dressed in Vanderbilt University merch© Instagram
The Spencer family stepped out to support Kat

"Special cheering section for the @vandylacrosse game this week," she wrote in that carousel, and in her other post: "Starting lineup."

She noted: "First time her grandmother and aunties get to see 8 and her @vandylacrosse team in action," referring to Kat's jersey number.

Photo shared by Lara Spencer on Instagram March 2025 featuring her mom Carolyn, both dressed in Vanderbilt University merch© Instagram
Lara traveled to Tampa, Florida with her mom and sisters

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "So cute! Love them all in their Vandy gear!!!" as others followed suit with: "This is amazing! love this!" and: "What fun for you gals," as well as: "Great photo ladies! Enjoy!" plus another also commented: "Such a beautiful memory!"

Lara with Kat and Duff© Instagram
The doting mom with her two kids

Kat is currently a junior at Vanderbilt, where her mom's GMA colleague George Stephanopoulos' daughter with Ali Wentworth, Harper, is also a student, along with Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple. Meanwhile, her older brother graduated from Southern Methodist University.

And when she is not in the GMA studio, the ABC mainstay lives in Greenwich, Connecticut with her husband Richard McVey, an entrepreneur and chief executive officer of MarketAxess Holdings who she met on a blind date, and who she married in Vail, Colorado in 2018, as well as her beloved dogs. Catch up on more of Lara's family life in the video below.

Lara first joined the Good Morning America family in 1999, although left in 2004 to pursue other ventures. She returned in 2011 and has been there ever since.

She has also written two books, I Brake for Yard Sales and Flea Market Fabulous: Designing Gorgeous Rooms with Vintage Treasures, plus she owns her own production company, DuffKat Media.

