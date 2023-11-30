Joan Collins, 90, makes ultra rare appearance with siblings

Joan Collins has been seen with her siblings for the first time in a sweet festive reunion. The Dynasty actress, 90, was seen alongside her half-sister Natasha Collins Foster, 55, and her brother Bill, 77, at a festive gettogether looking glowing.

The actress was seen looking the picture of elegance in a stunning black blouse with diamanté detailing and matching bottoms. Natasha looked happy to be with her siblings wearing a statement leopard print blazer and white skinny jeans. Bill looked smart in a khaki blazer.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Joan said: "It was wonderful to reunite with my half-sister Natasha Collins Foster and my brother Bill at the M&S Christmas shindig last week. Christmas is for family and I love having mine around me.

"I always love seeing my family at Christmas, and it’s particularly fun this year to see my half-sister Natasha, who I don’t see nearly often enough," she added.

Natasha is the daughter of Joan's theatre agent father Joe Collins and his second wife Irene whilst Bill shares Joan's mother Elsa Bessant. Natasha and Bill aren't Joan's only siblings of course. The Time of Their Lives star also was an older sister to bestselling author Jackie Collins, who passed away in 2015.

Though little is known about Natasha, it has been reported that her daily life is a far cry from that of her glamorous sister as a soldier in the British Army.

It was reported by MailOnline that Natasha was sponsored by the army to undertake a politics and history degree at Birmingham University before becoming one of only 29 soldiers to undertake officer training at Sandhurst in 1989.

Speaking to MailOnline Natasha pointed out an unlikely kinship between her profession and that of her superstar sister. "In both, you are on parade in a very public way, the then-40-year-old said. "The show must always go on and you need to project a certain persona. And you must have self-discipline because both are tough businesses where your body is your instrument; you have to keep fit."

In 2009 she admitted that she didn't get much time to see Joan due to her living in Manhattan with husband Percy. The 35-year age gap also meant that Natasha was being posted abroad by the time she was old enough to go out with her sisters.

The These Old Broads star has been stepping out for evenings with her loved ones of late. Joan was seen with her husband Percy Gibson Claridge's Christmas Tree Party at the incredible London hotel. Joan couldn't keep her eyes off her husband and looked glowing in a statement blazer with white embroidered flowers.

The outing came shortly after Joan gushed about her marriage to her fifth husband Percy in conversation with Louis Theroux. "I believe in marriage - which is why I've done it five times - and I finally have a wonderful marriage," she said.