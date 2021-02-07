Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Field's latest date photo sparks debate The couple tied the knot in 2010

Ayda Field sparked debate at the weekend, as the star shared a new photo to Instagram.

The pictured showed the actress and presenter with her husband, singer Robbie Williams.

The loved-up couple could be seen in the snow, with a stunning mountain backdrop.

Ayda wore all black except for a white jacket while her husband made a statement in bold red trousers and a clashing orange puffer jacket.

They each held onto Nordic walking poles and had snowshoes attached to their feet and were clearly enjoying a trek in nature.

The mum-of-four tagged her husband in the lovely image, which she captioned: "Snow Shoe with my Boo [heart emoji] #twoisbetterthanone #coupletime #snowshoe #walkingonadream AWxx."

Some of the star's followers were not impressed, however, suggesting that it wasn't appropriate for the couple to be enjoying a winter break during the pandemic.

The couple enjoyed some time together in the snow

One commented: "You seem to be 4-ever holidaying. We're being strongly adviced to stay home." [Sic]

Another wrote: "Quite fed up with the rich and famous posting holidays on IG when the rest of us are in lockdown," to which a third added: "I do agree x."

A fourth, meanwhile, chimed in: "Yet another holiday? I've been a lifelong @robbiewilliams fan, and used to admire you guys so much, but it's really frustrating seeing you travel around the world when the rest of us are abiding by lockdown rules."

Other fans came to Ayda and Robbie's defence, however, pointing out that, according to newspaper reports, the couple own a home in Switzerland, where the snap looks likely to have been taken.

The couple have reportedly purchased a home in Switzerland

"They actually moved there..." one wrote. Others added: "Beauty of moving to Switzerland x," and: "Oh its true, you are living in Switzerland… such a lovely country."

The couple, who have been based in L.A, reportedly snapped up a lavish £24million Swiss residence to move into along with their family.

Robbie and Ayda are parents to Teddy, eight, Charlie, six, Coco, two, and one-year-old Beau.

