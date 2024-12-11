Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's teen son Knox mirrors dad's quirky style in latest outing

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's youngest son, Knox Jolie-Pitt, has once again showcased his quiet charm and growing individuality in his latest outing.

The 16-year-old, who often flies under the radar despite his famous parents, was spotted running errands with a friend in Los Feliz, exuding a casual yet stylish vibe reminiscent of his father Brad's iconic quirky aesthetic.

In the candid shots, Knox was seen stepping out of a local grocery store, carrying brown paper bags with a relaxed yet confident demeanor.

Recommended video You may also like Brad & Angelina's bitter ongoing legal battle

He donned a pink graphic tee paired with cream-colored cargo pants, a style staple that has seen a resurgence among Gen Z.

The ensemble was completed with classic Nike high-tops, giving the outfit a sporty edge. With his cropped haircut and easygoing smile, Knox looked every bit the embodiment of youthful simplicity, a refreshing sight amid the glitz and glamour often associated with his family.

© Snorlax / MEGA Knox Jolie Pitt is seen picking up groceries at a local market in Los Feliz

Knox's understated style is strikingly reminiscent of his dad Brad, who has long been known for his effortlessly cool wardrobe choices.

The young teen’s affinity for practical, relaxed clothing mirrors Brad’s preference for comfort over extravagance, a shared trait that seems to bridge their generational gap.

© Snorlax / MEGA The twin son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is the spitting image of his parents

While Knox appears to be embracing his newfound freedom as a teenager, it’s clear that he and his siblings remain grounded, thanks in large part to the values instilled by their mother, Angelina. The Oscar-winning actress has often spoken about her children’s desire for privacy and normalcy despite growing up in one of the world’s most high-profile families.

In a recent interview on Good Morning America, Angelina shared: "None of my children want to be in front of the camera at this time. They're quite private.

© Gilbert Flores Angelina Jolie, Knox Jolie-Pitt at the 15th Governors Awards

"They weren't born with privacy, right? But I hope they can have that as they grow." These heartfelt words echo her commitment to letting her kids carve their own paths, away from the public eye that has followed their parents for decades.

Although Knox has shown no interest in pursuing acting like his parents, he has dipped his toes into the entertainment world in the past.

© VALERIE MACON Angelina proudly stands with her youngest son Knox Jolie-Pitt

Fans might recall his voice work in the 2016 animated hit Kung Fu Panda 3, where he brought the character Kuku to life. At the time, Angelina explained her decision to let her children be part of the project, saying: "They don't really want to be actors, but I didn't want them to miss the opportunity. They came in, and they had a lot of fun with it."

© Getty Brad Pitt, Knox Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt in 2013

Angelina and Brad, who share six children—Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16—have consistently prioritized their kids' well-being amidst their ongoing legal battles and high-profile divorce.