Everything Rebecca Loos has said about alleged affair with David Beckham in bombshell new interview
Rebecca Loos on sofa © Shutterstock

The former PA first went public with her claims in 2004 

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Rebecca Loos has shared a fresh take on her reported "affair" with David Beckham.

In a new interview with 60 Minutes Australia, which aired on Sunday, David's former PA has said that she has "stuck to the truth," "never exaggerated" and has "never lied about a single thing" since she first made the allegations.

Rebecca Loos on Daybreak in 2013© Ken McKay/Shutterstock
Rebecca Loos spoke to 60 Minutes Australia about her alleged "affair" with David

The alleged affair took place more than two decades ago during David's tenure with Real Madrid in 2003. It cropped up recently in David's BECKHAM Netflix documentary, with former Spice Girl Victoria saying: "It was the hardest period for us. Because it felt like the world was against us."

David and Victoria Beckham in black outfits© WireImage
David and Victoria have spoken about how the allegations impacted their relationship

David, meanwhile, who has consistently denied these allegations, spoke openly about the challenges he and Victoria faced. "I don't know how we got through it in all honesty," he said. "Victoria is everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult... We needed to fight for each other and for our family. What we had was worth fighting for."

She has "stuck to the truth"

Speaking to the Australian current affairs programme, Rebecca, 47, shared: "In my opinion, it was a very brave thing to do to go up against them. I have stuck to the truth. I've never exaggerated. I never lied about a single thing.

Rebecca Loos on Good Morning Britain© Shutterstock
Rebecca Loos on Good Morning Britain in 2023

"Why? Because I'm going up against the strongest, most powerful couple in the media who have all the money in the world for the best PR, the best lawyers. And all I had on my side was the truth," she added.

Reiterating her claims

The former Dutch model, who now lives in Norway with her husband and two children, told the outlet that she was the "first person they see in the morning and the last person they see in the evening," before adding "I fell hook, line and sinker for every single cliche line he fed me."

Reiterating a previous claim, she continued: "And then two weeks later we were at Ronaldo's birthday party and he's off with this beautiful model. And I was like, 'Uh.' That was a hard night for me. I was like, 'Uh, I don't understand.' And realizations started to hit that I'd been massively played."

David in manchester united kit in 2000s© Getty Images
David shot to fame in 1996

She also revealed that she decided to speak out publicly after claims of an affair emerged in the British media, because she "always had the opinion [that] it's better that it comes from me and I have some sort of control."

HELLO! has reached out to representatives for comment. 

What is Rebecca up to now?

Rebecca now lives in Norway and spends her time practising yoga, running, biking and hiking and foraging for food with her sons. She and her husband Sven own a remote property located in Buskerud complete with a beautiful garden and a zen yoga room.

