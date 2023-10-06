Rebecca Loos breaks silence after David Beckham addresses their alleged affair for the first time

Following the release of David Beckham's intimate documentary, Beckham, much of the attention was turned towards his alleged affair with Rebecca Loos.

In the searingly honest documentary, which dropped on Netflix on Wednesday, both David and his wife Victoria reflected on the aftermath and how they had to adapt to life in Madrid when the reports came to light in 2004.

© Netflix David Beckham touched upon the alleged affair in the Netflix documentary

And then on Friday, Dutch model Rebecca – who was the football star's personal assistant – broke her social media silence, sharing a clip of the snow which had fallen overnight outside her hhome. "Hello Winter! Early as usual," she wrote whilst panning out towards the wintery wilderness.

According to MailOnline, Rebecca is now leading a very different life as a yoga teacher in Norway. The 45-year-old is no longer in the limelight after appearing in an array of reality shows.

She spoke to the publication about giving up the city for a "very different" life and looking after her "little Vikings" – her two sons, Magnus and Liam – whom she shares with husband Sven.

The alleged affair was said to have happened in 2003 while David was playing for Real Madrid. And now, Spice Girls star Victoria has claimed it was "the most unhappy I have ever been" when the infidelity claims made headlines. However, the couple have always denied the claims.

Speaking about how the paparazzi followed their every move, from leaving the house to during the school run, Victoria said: "It was an absolute circus – it's really entertaining when the circus comes to town, right? Unless you're in it."

© Martin Doyle Rebecca Loos was in the limelight in the 2000s

She added: "It was very difficult for Brooklyn because he was older, and he had photographers screaming things. They used to scream things to Brooklyn about his mum and his dad."

David then explained: "Brooklyn at the time was so young. He had to go through that and I don't know whether it's harmed him. I don't know, I don't know."

David and Victoria's relationship timeline © Photo: Getty Images 1997 – The couple meet in the Manchester United players' lounge – and it is reportedly love at first sight. 1998 – David pops the question on 25 January with a three-carat, marquise-cut sparkler from Boodle and Dunthorpe. 1999 – The duo tie the knot in July, four months after the arrival of their first child, Brooklyn. 2002 – Second son Romeo is born in London on 1 September. 2003 – Allegations of an affair between David and his PA, Rebecca Loos, surface 2005 – Third son Cruz is born on 20 February. 2011 – First daughter, Harper Seven, is born on 10 July. 2017 – Eighteen years after they married, the couple renew their wedding vows in January.

Asked if she "resented" her husband, Victoria replied: "If I'm being totally honest, yes I did. It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life." She continued: "It wasn't that I felt unheard because I chose to internalise a lot of it, because I was always mindful of the focus that [David] needed."

© Karwai Tang Victoria and David Beckham at the UK premiere of Beckham

Addressing the allegations, David said: "There were some horrible stories which were difficult to deal with. It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage."

"Here's the thing, we were against each other, if I'm being completely honest," the designer recalled. "Up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other.

"But when we were in Spain, it didn't really feel like we had each other either. And that's sad. I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was. And how it affected me."